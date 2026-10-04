All Welsh housing associations now under Ombudsman complaints standards

Housing tenants gain a uniform complaints process as every Welsh housing association joins the Ombudsman’s standards, covering 85% of public‑service complaints.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 4, 2026 at 9:22 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

All housing associations in Wales are now operating under the Public Services Ombudsman’s Complaints Standards, a milestone that promises a uniform complaints process for social‑housing tenants across the nation.

The development completes the rollout of the Complaints Standards Programme, which already covers Welsh local authorities, health boards and NHS trusts.

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The standards were created under the Public Services Ombudsman (Wales) Act 2019 to raise the bar on how public bodies handle complaints.

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They set out clear expectations for information provision, procedural fairness and timely resolution, and are backed by training and guidance from the Complaints Standards Authority.

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Tenants can now expect a consistent set of steps when raising concerns, from initial contact to the point where they may approach the Ombudsman if dissatisfied.

Housing associations must supply clear details on how to lodge a complaint, what the process will involve and the likely timescales for each stage.

The Ombudsman’s office estimates that organisations adhering to the standards account for roughly 85 % of all new public‑service complaints it receives.

That proportion reflects the breadth of bodies now covered, from city councils in Cardiff and Swansea to community‑run housing providers in rural Gwynedd.

“Reaching the point where all housing associations in Wales are operating under our Complaints Standards is an important milestone and a significant step forward for public services in Wales,” said Public Services Ombudsman for Wales Michelle Morris.

She added that a clear, fair and easy‑to‑navigate complaints process is essential when “things go wrong”.

“The Complaints Standards help provide that consistency, giving people greater confidence that their concerns will be taken seriously and handled appropriately,” Morris continued.

Housing providers stand to benefit from the framework, as complaints and feedback can highlight systemic issues and opportunities for improvement.

“Good complaints handling also benefits housing associations.” Complaints and feedback provide valuable insight into tenants’ experiences, helping organisations put things right, identify opportunities for improvement and strengthen the services they provide,” Morris said.

The Ombudsman’s office has been monitoring compliance through regular audits and spot checks, ensuring that the standards are applied uniformly.

Where gaps are identified, the Authority offers targeted support and training to bring organisations up to speed.

Since the programme began, the number of unresolved complaints lodged with the Ombudsman has fallen, suggesting that early resolution at the organisational level is working.

Tenants who remain dissatisfied after following the internal process can still approach the Ombudsman, who will investigate independently.

For the first time, the Ombudsman can refer complaints directly to the relevant housing association’s senior management, reinforcing accountability.

Local authority housing teams have welcomed the change, noting that a common framework reduces confusion for both staff and service users.

Health boards, which already operate under the standards, report similar gains in clarity and speed of response.

“With local authorities, health boards and housing associations now operating under the Complaints Standards, around 85 % of the new complaints we receive relate to organisations covered by the framework,” Morris explained.

She said the figure underscores the significance of a joined‑up approach to complaints handling across Welsh public services.

Stakeholders across the sector have pledged to maintain the momentum, with the Ombudsman’s office planning further outreach to smaller housing providers.

Future phases of the programme will focus on embedding a culture of continuous improvement, using complaint data to inform policy and service design.

For tenants, the new reality means that a complaint lodged with a housing association will be met with a transparent timetable and a clear route to escalation if needed.

Consumer groups have welcomed the development, calling it a “long‑overdue step” towards parity with other public sectors.

The Ombudsman’s office will continue to publish quarterly reports on compliance rates and the outcomes of investigations, providing public insight into the effectiveness of the standards.

Overall, the inclusion of all housing associations marks a decisive move towards a more consistent, fair and accountable public‑service landscape in Wales.