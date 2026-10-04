Rhian Elizabeth to headline Cardigan’s Cellar Bards night

Award‑winning poet Rhian Elizabeth will read from her latest collection at The Cellar in Cardigan on 9 October, with open‑mic slots for local writers.

Photo credit: Tivyside Advertiser

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 4, 2026 at 8:25 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Renowned poet Rhian Elizabeth will headline the upcoming Cellar Bards night in Cardigan on Friday 9 October, performing at The Cellar on Quay Street.

Elizabeth, a native of the Rhondda Valley now based in Cardiff, will read from her latest collection, maybe i’ll call gillian anderson, alongside selections from her award‑winning volume girls etc.

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The event, part of a monthly series that takes place on the second Friday of each month, is organised by Aberaeron poet Karen Gemma Brewer, who will also host the evening.

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“Open‑mic slots will be available to anyone who wishes to read their own work or that of a favourite poet.” Just sign up at the door for a four‑minute spot,” Brewer said.

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Entry to the night costs £5 and includes a free raffle, with prizes supplied by Cardigan publisher Parthian.

Elizabeth’s collection girls etc recently secured the Wales Book of the Year Poetry Award and the Nation Cymru People’s Choice Award 2025, both published by Broken Sleep Books.

Her debut novel, Six Pounds Eight Ounces, was issued by Seren in 2014 and was shortlisted for the International Rubery Book Award.

Earlier work includes the poetry collection the last polar bear on earth, released by Parthian Books in 2018.

The poet has been highlighted as one of Wales’ Rising Stars by The Welsh Agenda and recognised for her contribution to shaping the nation’s cultural future over the next three decades.

Elizabeth’s literary résumé includes a stint as a Hay Festival Writer at Work and a residency at the Coracle International Literary Festival in Tranås, Sweden.

Her prose and poetry have appeared in a range of international magazines and anthologies, and she has featured on BBC Radio 4’s PM programme.

Cellar Bards receives partial funding from Literature Wales’ Inspiring Communities Fund, underscoring the event’s role in promoting local literary activity.

The Cellar, a historic venue on Cardigan’s Quay Street, has become a focal point for the town’s cultural calendar, regularly hosting music, spoken word and community gatherings.

Local residents anticipate the poet’s appearance, noting her reputation for blending personal narrative with broader social themes.

“Rhian’s work explores love, loss and reinvention in a way that resonates with a wide audience,” said a regular attendee of the series.

Organisers expect a full house, with the venue’s modest capacity likely to be reached quickly given the poet’s growing profile.

Open‑mic participants will have a brief window to share their own verses, fostering a supportive environment for emerging writers.

The evening will conclude with a raffle draw, the prizes of which reflect Cardigan’s vibrant publishing scene.

Cardigan’s council has previously praised the Cellar Bards initiative for its contribution to the town’s cultural vitality and tourism appeal.

Literature Wales’ involvement aims to sustain such community‑led projects, reinforcing the importance of accessible literary events across Wales.

Rhian Elizabeth’s appearance adds a notable highlight to the month’s cultural programme, offering both established and aspiring poets a platform to engage with a receptive audience.

The Cellar Bards night promises a blend of celebrated poetry, local talent and community spirit, reinforcing Cardigan’s reputation as a hub for the arts.