Whitesands Bay tops ranking of Wales’ best autumn beach walks

GO Outdoors names Whitesands Bay the top Welsh beach for autumn walks, with Rest Bay and Barafundle Bay close behind in a new coastal ranking.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 4, 2026 at 10:13 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Whitesands Bay in Pembrokeshire has been crowned the best Welsh beach for an autumn walk after a comprehensive GO Outdoors ranking of the nation’s coastal stretches.

The study compared 40 beaches across the UK, weighing average autumn rainfall, sunshine hours, temperature and visitor reviews, before averaging the four scores to produce an overall rating.

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Whitesands Bay topped the list with an overall score of 7.07 out of 10, edging out Rest Bay in Bridgend and Barafundle Bay in Pembrokeshire.

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The beach recorded 108.7 mm of rain, 4.9 hours of daily sunshine and an average temperature of 12.1 °C during the autumn months, alongside a Google rating of 4.6 stars, excellent water quality and Blue Flag status.

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Located just outside St Davids, the Blue Flag beach stretches along golden sand backed by the hill of Carn Llidi and the dramatic headland of St Davids Head, offering walkers sweeping views of steep cliffs and verdant coastal scenery.

Although popular with families, surfers, snorkellers and scuba divers, the beach’s expansive size helps it remain relatively quiet even at peak times.

Rest Bay in Porthcawl claimed second place with an overall score of 6.68, benefitting from excellent water quality, Blue Flag accreditation and a Google rating of 4.7 stars.

The bay receives slightly less sunshine – 4.6 hours a day – and records 116.3 mm of rain and an average temperature of 11.1 °C, but its well‑maintained promenade, watersports centre and affordable parking make it a favourite for dog walkers, surfers and bodyboarders.

“This beach is a great place for dog walking, surfing, and bodyboarding, with excellent facilities and cheap parking,” a visitor said, adding that the stunning views and sandy stretch enhance the experience.

Barafundle Bay, ranked third with a score of 6.47, is renowned for its secluded charm, backed by dunes and woodland and reachable only after a half‑mile walk from Stackpole Quay.

It posted the same rainfall as Whitesands Bay – 108.7 mm – but enjoyed marginally higher sunshine at 4.9 hours and a warmer average temperature of 12.5 °C, alongside a Google rating of 4.8 stars and a record of frequent awards as one of the UK’s top beaches.

Other beaches appearing in the top ten included Rhossili Bay, Tenby North Beach, Newborough Beach, Barmouth Beach and Llandudno North Shore, each scoring between 3.62 and 6.26.

Google searches for “beach walks in Wales” have doubled in the past week, reflecting growing interest in coastal treks as summer crowds recede.

Natalie Wolfenden, author and outdoor enthusiast at GO Outdoors, said: “Wales is home to some stunning beaches that are at their most peaceful during the autumn months.” While the weather is still relatively mild, it’s the perfect time to enjoy long coastal walks away from the summer crowds.

When planning a beach trip, it’s important to be prepared for changeable conditions. Investing in the right walking shoes, waterproof trousers and an insulated jacket is essential for exploring the shoreline and nearby trails safely, whilst keeping you warm and dry.”

The ranking highlights how Wales’ varied coastline offers walkers a blend of sunshine, manageable rainfall and high‑quality water, making autumn an ideal season for seaside exploration.