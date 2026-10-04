Rhyal Engineering granted approval for Milford Haven workshop expansion

County planners approve Rhyal Engineering’s new fabrication workshop in Milford Haven, creating eight jobs and boosting local engineering capacity.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Cerys Jenkins (Business & Economy Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 4, 2026 at 8:25 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

County planners have granted Rhyal Engineering Ltd permission to demolish an ageing workshop and erect a new fabrication unit at the Thornton Industrial Estate in Milford Haven.

The approval, confirmed on Thursday, clears the way for a purpose‑built workshop behind Unit 8, intended to boost the firm’s capacity for large‑scale metalwork.

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Rhyal Engineering, a specialist in the design, construction and refurbishment of large‑diameter, field‑erected storage tanks and vessels, submitted the application through Carl Bentley Architectural Services.

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The statement added that the firm also serves the broader mechanical engineering sector, providing general steelwork, pipe fabrication and installation.

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Operating across oil and gas, nuclear and renewable energy markets, the Milford Haven site already houses extensive fabrication workshops designed to handle complex mechanical requirements.

Rhyal Engineering aims to expand and diversify its fabrication and metal‑component supply services for floating offshore wind projects, renewables, oil refineries and natural and LPG gas refineries.

The new workshop is projected to enable the company to meet rising demand both locally and nationally, according to the application.

Current employment at the firm stands at 110 staff, with 28 based at the Thornton site.

Planners have noted that the proposed development will create eight additional jobs once the new facility is operational.

The existing workshop‑storage building was deemed beyond repair and was demolished on health and safety grounds during April and May 2026.

All demolition waste was removed by a certified disposal and demolition contractor, with recyclable materials diverted from landfill wherever possible.

County officials approved the scheme subject to a series of conditions aimed at ensuring compliance with safety, environmental and planning regulations.

Local councillors welcomed the decision, citing the potential for job growth and the reinforcement of Milford Haven’s reputation as a hub for engineering and renewable energy work.

“The business is looking to expand and diversify its business locally and nationally for the fabrication and supply of metal components for several sectors,” the statement said, underscoring the strategic importance of the new workshop.

Stakeholders highlighted the timing as significant, given the accelerating rollout of offshore wind farms along the Welsh coast.

Industry analysts have observed that firms with in‑house fabrication capabilities are better positioned to secure contracts in the fast‑moving renewables sector.

Rhyal Engineering’s expansion aligns with broader regional initiatives to attract investment in green energy infrastructure.

The company’s leadership confirmed that the new workshop will feature modern safety systems and state‑of‑the‑art equipment to support high‑precision metalwork.

Environmental assessments accompanying the planning application indicated that the development would have a minimal impact on the surrounding area.

Recycling of demolition material and the use of sustainable construction practices were highlighted as key components of the project’s environmental strategy.

Local suppliers are expected to benefit from increased demand for steel, welding consumables and ancillary services linked to the new facility.

Transport links to the Thornton Industrial Estate, including proximity to the Milford Haven port, were cited as advantageous for the movement of large components.

The approval marks a milestone for Rhyal Engineering as it seeks to solidify its role in the UK’s evolving energy landscape.

Further details of the planning conditions can be accessed via the Public Notice Portal, where residents may review the full application.

Community groups have been invited to submit any additional comments or concerns before the final implementation phase begins.

With construction slated to commence later this year, the firm anticipates that the new workshop will be operational by mid‑2027.

Completion of the project is expected to reinforce Milford Haven’s status as a centre of engineering excellence and support the region’s economic growth.