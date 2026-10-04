Wales’ former education minister calls further education a fragile success story

Former education minister urges clear impact assessment on funding gaps as Senedd debates further education, with record demand and rising NEET rates prompting cross‑party calls for action.

Photo credit: Cwmbran Life

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 4, 2026 at 8:17 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Former education minister Lynne Neagle told the Senedd on Wednesday that Wales’ further education system is “one of Wales’ greatest success stories”, but warned it is fragile without adequate funding.

Speaking during a Labour‑tabling debate on 23 September, Neagle urged a “clear assessment” of the impact of failing to fund increased participation in the 2026‑27 and 2027‑28 academic years.

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She said the sector “owe it” to the young people and adults who rely on further education to “ensure our colleges have the resources they need”.

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Neagle highlighted that colleges have seen “record levels of demand”, with ColegauCymru estimating enrolments will hit a historic 50,000 learners this academic year.

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“This is a Welsh success story, but it is fragile, and more learners means more pressure on space and on budgets,” she added.

She warned that “the pressures are urgent” as the nation grapples with a rising NEET crisis and the imminent publication of the Milburn review.

“At a time when we are in the middle of a crisis with the number of young people who are not in employment, education or training, and when we are weeks away from the publication of the Milburn review, there has never been a more important time to invest in further education.”

Cross‑chamber support emerged, with Reform UK and Welsh Conservative members backing the Labour motion, while Plaid Cymru tabled an amendment recognising the Government’s strategic approach to youth pathways.

Conservative education spokesman Sam Rowlands moved a Tory amendment calling for “greater collaboration between further education colleges and the private sector”.

Rowlands described the NEET figure – 17% of 16‑24‑year‑olds not in employment, education or training in the year to December 2025 – as “shocking”.

He said: “We must remember that behind every one of those numbers is a young person who wants to get on with their life, to continue education, develop their skills, or step into the world of work.”

He continued: “When they’re unable to do so […] the consequences can be long‑lasting, affecting their health, earnings, life chances and ultimately affecting our society as a whole.”

Rowlands urged the Government to adopt the amendment, arguing that “employers can help those colleges understand the skills that industries need, colleges can give businesses access to the next generation of talent, and learners can gain the experience and understanding of the workplace that make the difference between finishing education and finding a career.”

Reform UK’s Benjamin Hodge McKenna echoed the funding concerns, stating “Demand for college places is up” but “the funding has not followed suit, and that is a crucial policy failure that must be addressed.”

He called colleges “main routes” for young people to “escape the NEET trap” and criticised Plaid Cymru for focusing on broader ambitions rather than the immediate needs of Wales’ youth.

Deputy Minister for Tertiary Education Cefin Campbell called the NEET statistics “completely unacceptable”.

Campbell said the situation was largely inherited but insisted: “We can do better than this.” We must do better than this.”

He pledged to make a case for increased enrolments, warning that “failing to do so would be to let down a whole group of young people who are the most vulnerable in our society.”

Campbell concluded: “Our ambition as a Government is very clear: we want to see stronger pathways between schools, colleges, apprenticeships and employment, and we want to see every learner, whatever their background, receiving the best opportunity in life.”

The Labour motion was passed without amendment, with 46 votes in favour and 43 against.