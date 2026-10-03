Carmarthenshire groups win over £6m for 96 community projects

More than £6m from the Shared Prosperity Fund has backed 96 projects across Carmarthenshire, from transport schemes to heritage hubs.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 4, 2026 at 2:26 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Community groups across Carmarthenshire have secured more than £6 million in investment from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund Sustainable Communities Programme.

The funding, delivered over the past three years, underpins 96 projects that aim to improve facilities, boost local engagement and tackle pressing challenges.

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From rural transport schemes to heritage‑focused initiatives, the programme has touched almost every corner of the county.

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One of the flagship schemes is the Dolen Teifi community transport initiative, which provides vital links for residents in remote valleys.

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Another standout is Pethau Pawb’s Library of Things, a lending service that offers tools, equipment and everyday items to neighbours.

Improvements at Ferryside Lifeboat Station have enhanced safety and operational capacity for the volunteer crew.

Several villages have welcomed upgraded children’s play areas, giving families safer, more inclusive spaces.

Local sports clubs have also benefited, with refurbished pitches and new equipment supporting healthier lifestyles.

Beyond recreation, the fund has backed projects that address poverty, promote the circular economy and protect the environment.

One initiative encourages residents to recycle and up‑cycle household waste, turning waste streams into new resources.

Heritage groups have received support to preserve historic sites, ensuring cultural legacies endure for future generations.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism, Cllr Hazel Evans, praised the impact.

“The Shared Prosperity Fund has enabled community groups across Carmarthenshire to deliver projects that have made a real difference to local people and places”. “The success of these projects reflects the dedication and commitment of our volunteers and community organisations.”

Evans highlighted that the breadth of projects demonstrates the fund’s flexibility in meeting diverse local needs.

Local volunteers have been central to the programme’s success, often contributing time and expertise alongside the financial boost.

“Our volunteers have driven these projects from concept to completion,” said a representative from a community sports club.

The Sustainable Communities Programme has now concluded, but the council says further support remains available.

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Bureau continues to offer advice, training and networking for voluntary organisations.

Groups seeking new funding can access a range of opportunities listed on the council’s website.

Stakeholders are encouraged to sign up for the Bureau’s newsletter to stay informed about upcoming grants.

Analysts note that the £6 million injection represents a significant proportion of the county’s recent community‑development budget.

“It’s a catalyst for long‑term resilience,” observed a regional development expert.

The fund’s emphasis on sustainability aligns with Wales’ broader climate and social objectives.

Projects that promote green spaces and low‑carbon transport contribute to national emission‑reduction targets.

Community groups report that the financial backing has enabled them to plan beyond short‑term fixes.

“We can now think about lasting infrastructure rather than temporary fixes,” said a leader of a rural outreach programme.

Local businesses have also welcomed the upgrades, anticipating increased footfall and tourism.

The upgraded play areas and heritage sites are expected to attract families from neighbouring counties.

Overall, the funding round has reinforced the notion that locally driven projects can deliver tangible benefits when paired with national investment.

As Carmarthenshire looks ahead, the momentum generated by the Sustainable Communities Programme may shape future collaborations between council, volunteers and the wider public.