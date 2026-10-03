Cambrian Rally returns to Llandudno on 24 October

The 71st Cambrian Rally revives classic forest stages, with new routes in Gwydir and Hiraethog, as top drivers converge on Llandudno promenade.

Photo credit: North Wales Pioneer

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 4, 2026 at 2:26 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The Lewis&Hunter Cambrian Rally will roar back onto Llandudno promenade on 24 October, reviving classic forest stages and drawing top drivers from across the UK. Organised for the 71st time by the North Wales Car Club, the two‑day event will start and finish on the town’s iconic seafront, with the main service park set up in Ruthin.

Three stages will be run through the Gwydir Forest complex – routes that have lain dormant since 2019 – while additional tests will snake through the rugged terrain of Hiraethog and the Brenig area. Clerk of the course Wenna Roberts said: “We feel we have managed to come up with a refreshed route which will present competitors with some challenges they haven’t faced for a while.”

She added that close cooperation with Natural Resources Wales and Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water had secured new road configurations, allowing the rally to showcase both historic and newly opened forest tracks.

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The rally forms a round of the Motorsport UK British Rally Championship and also counts towards the Protyre Autocare British Trials and Rally Drivers Association Championship, the UK Pirelli Welsh Rally Championship, the ANWCC Forest Rally and Ladies and All‑Rounders championships, the TCS Plant Rally Challenge, the Celtic Micra Challenge and the Stellantis Motorsport Rally Cup IRE and UK. Entry lists reveal a strong field, with former British Rally Champion Chris Ingram among the favourites after clinching the 2024 event on the Llandudno promenade.

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Ingram’s victory was sealed on the final stage, where he crossed the finish line to a cheering crowd, his car trailing a plume of dust along the promenade’s promenade. Lewis&Hunter Contracting returns as the event’s title sponsor for a second consecutive year, underlining the partnership’s commitment to North Wales motorsport.

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Local businesses anticipate a boost in visitor numbers, with hotels and eateries in Conwy County expected to see increased bookings as crews, officials and fans converge on the coastal town. Transport planners have warned of potential congestion on the A55 and surrounding roads, urging spectators to use public transport where possible.

Safety briefings will be held on the morning of the rally’s opening, with emergency services on standby across the forest stages. Organisers have also introduced a new “green rally” initiative, encouraging teams to minimise idling and reduce waste, a move welcomed by environmental groups.

The rally’s compact route, designed to keep stages within a short distance of the service park, aims to reduce travel time between tests and improve spectator access. Fans can expect a blend of high‑speed gravel runs and technical forest sections, with the Gwydir stages promising steep climbs and tight hairpins reminiscent of the rally’s golden era.

As the countdown to the start line continues, drivers are busy fine‑tuning their cars, while local volunteers prepare marshals’ posts and timing equipment. The Cambrian Rally’s return marks a significant moment for Welsh motorsport, restoring a historic fixture to the national calendar after a two‑year hiatus caused by pandemic restrictions.

With the stage set for fierce competition and a festive atmosphere on the Llandudno promenade, the rally promises to deliver both spectacle and a showcase of Wales’s rugged landscape.