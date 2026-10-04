Wales debate erupts over pause to trans gender‑affirming surgery

Senedd members clash over the NHS pause on gender‑affirming treatments, with Greens calling it unacceptable and the health minister defending a clinical review.

Photo credit: Cwmbran Life

✍️ By Dr. Sian Thomas (Health & Social Care Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 4, 2026 at 8:17 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The Welsh Government’s decision to pause scheduled gender‑affirming surgeries has ignited a heated debate in the Senedd, with the Wales Green Party leader branding the move “unacceptable”.

During a short debate on Wednesday 23 September, Caerdydd Penarth MS Anthony Slaughter warned that the suspension sets a “dangerous precedent”.

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He told the chamber, “This is not an ideological debate; everyone in Wales is entitled to NHS healthcare.”

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Slaughter added that gender‑affirming surgery has been part of NHS provision since the 1960s and stressed, “This is not experimental treatment and this should not be considered a controversial area of medicine.” “It is a well‑established and highly studied area of medicine that the NHS has a legal and statutory duty to provide.”

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The Green leader pressed the Welsh Government to disclose any powers it holds to intervene and called for an apology to the trans community for what he described as “clear failure of communication that has left them in this unbearable limbo”.

Plaid Cymru MS Sarah Rees echoed the criticism, urging “every decent human being to stand with the trans community”.

She questioned Health Minister Mabon ap Gwynfor on whether evidence gathered by the NHS Wales Joint Commissioning Committee (NWJCC) justified the pause, noting that the committee had accepted the review caused “a significant level of psychiatric harm”.

Rees highlighted the NWJCC’s statement that the suspension will remain until “necessary clinical assurances have been received”.

Conservative MS Natasha Asghar took a different stance, suggesting there is “nothing unacceptable” about the pause “while serious concerns are investigated”.

She argued, “Clearly, the NHS believes there is a case to answer for here over the abnormally high rates of people being referred for irreversible gender surgeries, hence why this action was taken.” “Patient safety and well‑being should always be the No.”

1 priority, and pausing treatment in light of this review is absolutely the right thing to do.”

Asghar cited data indicating the Welsh Gender Service refers patients for surgery at rates that are “three to four times higher” than clinics in England.

Reform MS Cristiana Emsley acknowledged the distress the pause may cause but said it was not “unacceptable”, urging that patients receive support while the review proceeds.

Labour’s Fflint Wrecsam MS warned that what would be “unacceptable” is to continue “irreversible referrals when serious concerns exist”.

She added, “As lawmakers, our duty is therefore not to pressure clinicians towards a preferred conclusion, it is to safeguard their clinical independence, to follow the science and the evidence, wherever they lead.” “Distress demands compassion and support, but compassion cannot lower the evidential threshold for irreversible treatment.”

Medicine demands evidence. Patient safety demands both.”

Health Minister Mabon ap Gwynfor acknowledged the “pain and distress” many have felt since the decision was announced.

He said, “Let me emphasise that this was a clinical decision, made on the basis of clinical evidence without political intervention.”

Ap Gwynfor also declared, “Let me also be clear that we—that I—stand with the trans community.”

The minister stressed that the pause resulted from “established clinical governance processes” and that the Joint Commissioning Committee has committed to an “urgent clinical review of those individuals on the waiting list for gender‑affirming surgery”.

He told members that Welsh ministers have no role in the clinical governance and escalation processes within the JCC, but added that he had met the committee and “been clear” that the clinical review must be swift to “minimise the disruption and distress”.

Ap Gwynfor said he has asked the chief medical officer to conduct a “reflexive exercise” of the processes surrounding the decision, noting that it “will consider methods of communication with patients and others, the timing of that communication and the supporting processes, including the voice of the trans community”.

He concluded, “The voices of the trans community will be central to this review.” Listening and learning are essential.”