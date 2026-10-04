Gwynedd Council launches consultation with older residents

Gwynedd Council seeks input from seniors on services, barriers and improvements, building on WHO age‑friendly recognition.

Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 4, 2026 at 1:51 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Gwynedd Council has launched a county‑wide consultation to hear directly from older residents about the services, places and activities that matter most to them.

The initiative, timed to the council’s current age‑friendly theme, will ask seniors to identify what works well in their communities, the obstacles they face and any gaps that need filling.

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By gathering this information, the council aims to map the strengths of Gwynedd’s towns and villages, pinpoint barriers to participation and shape future improvements for older people.

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Cabinet Member for Adults, Health and Well‑being and Age‑friendly Champion, Cllr Dilwyn Morgan, said the exercise builds on recent accolades for the area.

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“Back in April 2024, Gwynedd received recognition from the World Health Organisation for our work towards becoming an age‑friendly community.”

“We want to hear directly from older people about what’s on their doorstep, what’s working well in their communities, and what could be improved.”

The council will hold group sessions in residential homes, attend meetings of local community groups and conduct one‑to‑one discussions with individuals receiving social services.

Outreach will be coordinated by the Age‑friendly Team, which is inviting members of community groups to take part.

The consultation forms part of a broader strategy to embed age‑friendly principles across council services, from transport and housing to health and leisure provision.

Local authorities across Wales have been urged to adopt similar approaches following the World Health Organisation’s Global Network for Age‑Friendly Cities and Communities guidelines.

Gwynedd’s effort follows a series of pilot projects that introduced accessible bus routes, improved outdoor seating and expanded digital training for older residents.

Early feedback from pilot participants highlighted the importance of reliable public transport to reach medical appointments and the need for more inter‑generational activities in village halls.

Council officials say the new consultation will expand on these insights, ensuring that future investments are guided by the lived experience of seniors.

Data collected will be analysed and fed into the council’s Age‑friendly Action Plan, due for publication later this year.

Stakeholders, including health boards, voluntary organisations and local businesses, will be invited to review the findings and contribute to the implementation of recommendations.

Community groups have welcomed the opportunity to voice concerns, noting that many older residents feel isolated in rural areas where services are sparse.

One resident of Pwllheli, who asked to remain unnamed, said the chance to speak directly to council representatives was “a welcome change after years of feeling unheard”.

The council has pledged to publish a summary of responses on its website within three months of the consultation’s close.

By aligning the feedback process with the Age‑friendly Gwynedd framework, officials hope to create a measurable impact on quality of life for the county’s ageing population.

Gwynedd’s commitment comes as Wales as a whole seeks to address the demographic shift towards an older population, with projections indicating that one in four Welsh residents will be over 65 by 2035.

Local leaders stress that proactive engagement now will help avoid future pressures on health and social care services.

The council’s outreach will continue throughout the summer months, with additional sessions planned in remote communities such as Beddgelert and Aberdaron.

Residents are encouraged to take part, ensuring that the voices shaping Gwynedd’s future reflect the diversity of its older citizens.