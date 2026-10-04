Autumn Market at Llys‑y‑Frân showcases Pembrokeshire makers

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 4, 2026 at 2:31 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The two‑day Autumn Market at Llys‑y‑Frân opens on Saturday 17 October and Sunday 18 October, bringing together a curated selection of Pembrokeshire’s independent makers and small businesses. Set against the tranquil waters of Llys‑y‑Frân Lake near Clarbeston Road, SA62 4RR, the event is organised by local furniture retailer Edge Furniture.

The market aims to celebrate the region’s creativity, craftsmanship and the individuality of small enterprises that often operate beyond the high‑street. “We wanted to create an event that puts the focus firmly on local, independent businesses and the people who make their products,” said Karl Hadlow‑Davies of Edge Furniture.

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“There are so many talented makers and small businesses in Pembrokeshire, and this is a chance to bring them together and give visitors the opportunity to shop locally and meet the makers themselves.”

Stalls will showcase handmade gifts, artwork, crafts and locally produced food, ranging from hand‑stitched textiles to bespoke woodwork and artisan preserves.

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Each exhibitor has been selected for the quality of their work, with the organisers deliberately limiting the number of stalls to maintain a high‑standard experience for shoppers. Visitors can wander the lakeside setting, sample a cuppa and cake at the Lakeside Café, and enjoy the autumnal décor that frames the market’s seasonal theme.

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Opening hours run from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and 10am to 3pm on Sunday, providing ample time for families and tourists to explore the offerings. The event is open to all, with no admission charge, encouraging residents and holiday‑makers alike to support Welsh independent enterprises.

Edge Furniture’s involvement reflects a growing trend of local businesses collaborating to create community‑focused retail experiences that bypass large chain outlets. Organisers have highlighted the market as an ideal opportunity to start thinking about Christmas gifts while directly supporting the regional economy.

The Autumn Market at Llys‑y‑Frân adds another cultural highlight to Pembrokeshire’s visitor attractions, reinforcing the county’s reputation for vibrant local craftsmanship. Local authorities note that events of this nature generate significant footfall for surrounding shops and hospitality venues, bolstering seasonal employment and sustaining rural economies.

Among the exhibitors are potters creating stoneware mugs, jewellery designers crafting silver pieces, and bakers offering seasonal fruit tarts, providing shoppers with a diverse palette of Welsh‑made goods. The lake’s backdrop, with its autumn foliage and gentle breezes, offers a picturesque setting that enhances the tactile experience of browsing handcrafted items.