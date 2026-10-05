Who will farm Britain? New report flags generation crisis

The National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs warns that an ageing farmer population and barriers to land and finance could leave British agriculture without successors.

Photo credit: South Wales Guardian

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 11:15 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A new report released ahead of National Young Farmers’ Week warns that Britain faces a looming “generation cliff edge” in agriculture, with too few young people able to enter or progress in the sector.

The paper, titled Proud to Farm, is the latest output of the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs’ YFC AGRI group and highlights the stark age profile of farmers across England and Wales.

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In England the average farmer is now 59 years old, more than a third are over 65, and only five per cent are under 35. In Wales the average age is 60, with just around three per cent under 25.

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These figures, the report argues, signal a demographic cliff that could jeopardise food security, climate resilience and the rural economy if not addressed.

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YFC AGRI Chair Nathan Greenwood said: “Young Farmers across England and Wales have the ambition, skills and determination needed to drive innovation, strengthen food production and care for our countryside.” However, many face significant challenges, from accessing land and capital to securing business opportunities, housing and high‑quality land‑based training.”

He added that without decisive action “the sector risks losing a generation of talent at the very moment it is needed most.”

The report draws on experiences from young farmers nationwide, mapping practical steps for a generational renewal of the countryside and the agricultural sector.

Key barriers identified include the high cost of land, limited access to finance, a shortage of affordable rural housing and a lack of structured pathways into farm ownership.

NFYFC Chair Jessica Rose said the paper “puts a stake in the ground for Young Farmers who want to fight for their future.” She continued: “YFC AGRI’s Ambition Paper: Proud to Farm is about more than the future of farming.” It is about the future of our countryside, our food security and our rural economy.

The next generation are eager to succeed, but they need the right opportunities and support to fulfil their potential.”

Rose called for government and industry to collaborate on policies that would unlock land for new entrants, expand credit facilities and develop training programmes that match modern agricultural needs.

The report sets an ambition to triple the proportion of under‑35s working in agriculture to 15 per cent by 2036, a target that would require coordinated effort across public and private sectors.

Industry bodies have previously highlighted the need for a younger farming workforce, but the Proud to Farm paper stresses that existing measures have not kept pace with the scale of the challenge.

National Young Farmers’ Week runs from 5‑9 October 2026, with events planned to showcase how YFC supports young people in clubs, local communities and the wider industry.

Organisers say the week will feature workshops on land access, mentorship schemes and showcases of innovative farming practices led by young entrepreneurs.

Stakeholders from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs are expected to attend, signalling a potential policy dialogue on how to translate the report’s recommendations into actionable support.

Rural development agencies have highlighted the importance of affordable housing in retaining young talent, noting that many aspiring farmers leave the countryside due to a lack of suitable accommodation.

Experts suggest that without a concerted push to address these structural issues, the ageing farmer demographic could accelerate, leaving gaps in knowledge transfer and farm succession.

The Proud to Farm paper is available for download from the NFYFC website, offering a detailed roadmap for policymakers, industry leaders and aspiring farmers alike.

As the sector grapples with climate change, supply chain pressures and evolving consumer expectations, the report underscores that securing the next generation of farmers is essential to sustaining Britain’s food system.

With National Young Farmers’ Week set to celebrate the contributions of young people to rural life, the timing of the report aims to galvanise action before the demographic trend becomes irreversible.