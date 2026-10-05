Aldi tops UK cheapest supermarket list for 11th month

Aldi remains the cheapest UK supermarket after a new Which? price check shows a £63.90 gap to Waitrose, marking eleven straight months at the top.

Photo credit: South Wales Guardian

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 11:17 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Aldi has been confirmed as the UK’s cheapest supermarket for the eleventh month running, according to the latest price‑check analysis by consumer champion Which?.

The study compared the cost of an identical basket of 93 everyday items across the country’s major grocery chains.

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At Aldi the basket totalled £159.48, while the most expensive offering came from Waitrose at £223.38 – a gap of £63.90.

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Lidl placed second in the ranking, but even after loyalty‑card discounts were factored in for Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons, Aldi remained the lowest‑priced option.

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The basket comprised a mix of own‑brand and branded products, including staples such as milk, cheese and Hovis bread.

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, said: “Families shouldn’t have to make sacrifices to the activities, treats, or hobbies they enjoy just because everyday household budgets are under pressure.”

She added: “As the price gap between Aldi and traditional supermarkets continues to grow, that’s extra cash staying directly in customer pockets for days out, family treats, or saving towards Christmas.” Shoppers don’t need to change their lifestyle to save money – they just need to change the supermarket.”

Which? Retail Editor Reena Sewraz warned that rising energy bills were adding pressure to household finances as winter approaches.

She commented: “With energy bills a major concern as the cold weather approaches, many households will be looking for ways to trim the cost of their food shop.” A £60 mark‑up on everyday groceries is a steep price to pay for store loyalty.

September’s analysis proves once again that the discounters are the place to go to save – and when the cost gap is that wide, switching where you shop remains the quickest way to cut your grocery bill.”

The analysis, conducted in September, examined the same 93 items at each retailer to ensure a like‑for‑like comparison.

Even with promotional offers and loyalty schemes, the price differential persisted, underscoring the growing appeal of discount chains.

Consumer groups have highlighted the importance of transparent pricing, especially as inflationary pressures linger.

Supermarket chains that rely heavily on premium branding, such as Waitrose, continue to command higher price points, reflecting their positioning in the market.

The findings arrive as shoppers across Wales and the wider UK grapple with tighter budgets and seek ways to stretch their weekly shop.

Industry observers note that the sustained lead by Aldi may influence competitive pricing strategies among the larger grocery operators.

While the data does not predict future price movements, the consistent gap suggests that discount retailers are likely to retain a strong cost advantage in the near term.

Consumers are encouraged to compare prices and consider the overall value proposition when choosing where to shop.

With the cost of living remaining a headline issue, the latest figures provide a clear benchmark for households aiming to maximise their grocery spend.