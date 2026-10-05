BT rescues TalkTalk, securing 2.5 m customers and 900 jobs

BT’s acquisition of TalkTalk’s consumer and wholesale businesses protects millions of households and critical services, while preserving 900 jobs in a landmark telecoms rescue.

Photo credit: County Times

✍️ By Cerys Jenkins (Business & Economy Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 11:17 am 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

BT Group has struck a rescue deal to acquire TalkTalk’s consumer and wholesale operations, averting administration and safeguarding services for roughly 2.5 million customers across the UK.

The telecoms giant announced the purchase on Thursday, confirming that the transaction will also encompass PlatformX Communications, TalkTalk’s wholesale arm.

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Under the agreement, BT will take control of TalkTalk’s broadband, phone and mobile services, as well as the infrastructure that underpins the wholesale business.

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TalkTalk’s customer base, estimated at 2.5 million households and businesses, will remain on the existing network while ownership passes to BT.

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Industry analysts note that the move shields a significant number of vulnerable households that rely on TalkTalk for essential connectivity, particularly in rural and low‑income areas.

TalkTalk’s network also carries traffic for organisations that form part of the nation’s critical infrastructure, including health trusts, emergency responders and defence establishments.

Key sectors such as education, transport, banking and government agencies currently depend on TalkTalk’s connections to maintain day‑to‑day operations.

The deal secures the jobs of all 900 staff employed across TalkTalk’s consumer, broadband and PlatformX divisions, preventing immediate redundancies.

Administrators from Alvarez & Marsal Europe confirmed that the sale will see the entire workforce transferred to BT as part of the transaction.

Under UK employment law, the transfer of undertakings will preserve existing terms and conditions for the staff, ensuring continuity of pay and benefits.

BT has pledged to maintain the TalkTalk brand for the foreseeable future, allowing customers to retain familiar billing and service arrangements during the transition.

Regulatory bodies, including Ofcom, have been notified of the acquisition and will monitor the integration to safeguard competition and service standards.

BT’s chief executive highlighted that the purchase aligns with the group’s strategy to broaden its broadband footprint and reinforce its position in the wholesale market.

Customers are expected to experience no interruption to their services, with BT confirming that all technical and customer‑care functions will remain operational throughout the handover.

The rescue deal marks one of the most significant consolidations in the UK telecoms sector in recent years, underscoring the importance of stable connectivity for both private households and public services.