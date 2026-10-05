Michael Sheen takes over as House of Games host on BBC Two

Michael Sheen debuts as the new presenter of BBC Two’s House of Games, replacing Richard Osman from 5 October.

Photo credit: South Wales Guardian

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 11:20 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Welsh actor Michael Sheen steps into the hot seat as the new presenter of BBC Two’s quiz series House of Games, with his debut slated for 6 p.m. on Monday 5 October.

The change follows Richard Osman’s final episode on Friday 2 October, ending a nine‑year run that saw the programme become a staple of daytime television.

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Born in Newport and now residing in Port Talbot, the 57‑year‑old Sheen will front a slate of 100 episodes expected to be broadcast throughout the year.

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House of Games pits four celebrity contestants against each other each weekday, culminating in a quick‑fire round that crowns a daily winner and, after tallying scores, an overall champion on Friday.

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Sheen’s first week will see a fresh line‑up of celebrities vie for the title, with the familiar format remaining unchanged.

Osman, who launched the series in 2017, marked his departure with a heartfelt Instagram post.

“The very fondest of farewells to #HouseOfGames, it really has been a treat from start to finish.” I can’t wait to watch @mablilyradad taking the hot seat from Monday.

And who knows, maybe I’ll even turn up as a contestant one day?

He added that the decision was driven by a desire to focus on his writing career.

“It will no longer be Richard Osman’s House of Games.”

“It’s just with the writing, there comes a point, you know, where you have to hand it over.”

BBC’s head of daytime and early‑peak commissioning, Rob Unsworth, praised Osman’s contribution during a statement to the press.

“Richard Osman has established House of Games as one of our best‑loved shows.”

Sheen, a long‑time fan of the programme, expressed enthusiasm about joining the franchise.

He will join a roster of past hosts who have become synonymous with the show’s blend of humour and rapid‑fire trivia.

The series, produced by Remarkable Television for the BBC, has consistently drawn strong viewership figures, cementing its place in the network’s daytime line‑up.

Industry analysts note that the transition to a new presenter is a rare move for a long‑running quiz show, highlighting the BBC’s confidence in Sheen’s appeal.

Sheen’s involvement is also seen as a nod to the network’s commitment to showcasing Welsh talent on a national platform.

Fans can catch the first episode on BBC Two tonight, with the episode also available later on the iPlayer service.

The programme’s format remains unchanged, with each weekday episode featuring a series of themed rounds that test general knowledge, pop culture, and quick thinking.

Daily winners receive a modest prize, while the weekly champion is awarded a trophy and the distinction of out‑scoring their peers.

House of Games has become a launchpad for celebrity participants, many of whom have spoken about the camaraderie and competitive spirit the show fosters.

Sheen’s debut is expected to attract both long‑time viewers and new audiences drawn by his reputation in film, theatre and television.

BBC Two’s schedule lists the show at 6 p.m., a slot that has traditionally delivered solid ratings for the channel.

As the first episode airs, social media will likely light up with reactions to Sheen’s hosting style and his interaction with the contestants.

The transition marks a new chapter for House of Games, with the series poised to continue its successful run under fresh stewardship.