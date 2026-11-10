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Downing Street calls David Walliams allegations ‘deeply troubling’ amid fresh claims

Downing Street has described fresh allegations against David Walliams as “deeply troubling,” following claims that the writer and comedian preyed on teenage girls as young as 15. The...

Eli Nathan
By Eli Nathan
Editor-in-Chief & Publisher
1 min read
Downing Street calls David Walliams allegations ‘deeply troubling’ amid fresh claims
Downing Street calls David Walliams allegations ‘deeply troubling’ amid fresh claims David Walliams is the subject of new allegations that have prompted a response from Downing Street. | Photo credit: ITV News

Downing Street has described fresh allegations against David Walliams as “deeply troubling,” following claims that the writer and comedian preyed on teenage girls as young as 15. The government’s response marks a significant escalation in the ongoing scrutiny surrounding the entertainer’s conduct and past behaviour.

The comments come amid a broader timeline of controversies affecting Walliams’ career, with officials emphasising the seriousness of the accusations. No further details regarding specific legal proceedings or police investigations were provided in the initial statement from the Prime Minister’s office.

Reporting verified from official briefings and primary coverage by www.itv.com.

CYMRAEG
Welsh Language & Heritage: Gair y Dydd (Daily Word)
Related Topics:
#Allegations #David Walliams #Downing Street #Showbiz #UK News

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