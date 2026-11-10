Line of Duty star in Tesco’s Christmas advert says heartwarming theme makes it shine

Anna MaxwellMartin and Roslin Conaty star in Tesco’s new three-minute festive film, which debuted on ITV1 on November 1. The advert, soundtracked by The Polices “every little thing she does is a miracle,” explores the theme of rejoining old friendships during the holidays. The story centres on a Tesco driver who realises she has accidentally sent her groceries to her previous address.

The Ludwig and Motherland star says it is the “human connection” theme behind the campaign that really makes the difference. Anna has teamed up with last one laughing comedian Roslin Conaty for the retailer’s seasonal campaign. The film captures a quintessential festive mishap, where a simple error in ordering delivers a message of kindness.

The narrative focuses on Roslin’s character, Polly, a Tesco driver completing her rounds on a snowy Christmastide. Among her deliveries is an order from Lizzie, played by Anna, who discovers she has sent her items to the wrong address. Polly proposes meeting halfway at a service area, and upon arrival, the women recognise each other as former schoolmates.

When Lizzie encounters car troubles, Polly offers her a home in the Tesco van. The pair reminisce and share laughter after years of separation, creating a heartwarming reunion. The scene highlights how a small act of kindness can bring people back together after a long time.

During their impulsive roadtrip, Polly apologises for “the thing that happened,” but Lizzie reassures her that it was “a long time ago. As their unexpected roadtrip concludes, the pair share an affectionate hug, symbolising forgiveness and grace. The film serves as a reminder that human connection is what makes the season special.

Anna, also known for her role in Line of Duty, described the advert as depicting a quintessential festive mishap. “Suddenly you realise you’ve somehow only one singular shoot, completely forgotten wrapping paper, or sent a parcel to the wrong address,” she commented. The actress emphasised the relatability of these common festive errors.

“I’m really pleased to be part of a production that acknowledges that while we can all strive for our ‘perfect’ Christmases, it is in fact human connection that really makes the difference,” Anna added. She highlighted the power of genuine human interaction over material perfection. The advert aligns with Tesco’s “Need anything from Tesco?

campaign, which was rolled out earlier this year.

Roslin Conaty also shared her enthusiasm for the project, noting its relatability. “It’s a way many people can relate to, all the chaos and chaos, but it shows how a small act of kindness can bring people back together after years of separation,” she said. The comedian praised the portrayal of Polly and Lizzie’s reunion.

“It’s lovely to show Polly and Lizzie reuniting and celebrating kindness and grace. Also, the silliness we can only feel with old friends alongside the magic of Christmas,” Roslin continued. The film was released to coincide with the start of the festive shopping season.

Suzanne Quinn, UK Customer Director at Tesco, explained the strategy behind the campaign. “This Christmas, Tesco is showing up with plenty of extra little helps to deliver customers their very best Christmas,” she stated. The director emphasised the company’s commitment to supporting customers during the busy period.

“Whether that’s cracking deals on the products they love, delicious, exclusive food and drink, or festive experiences that bring families together, we’re focused on helping customers make Christmas happen,” Suzanne Quinn added. The campaign aims to alleviate the stress often associated with holiday preparations. Tesco is positioning itself as a helpful partner in the festive journey.

The advert features a snowy landscape, enhancing the traditional Christmas atmosphere. The use of The Polices classic track adds a nostalgic touch to the narrative. The film’s three-minute runtime allows for a complete story arc within a standard commercial break.

The production quality highlights the emotional depth of the characters’ interaction.

Anna Maxwell Martin’s involvement brings significant attention to the campaign. Her previous roles in high-profile dramas have established her as a respected figure in British television. The collaboration with Roslin Conaty bridges the gap between dramatic and comedic acting styles.

This pairing appeals to a broad demographic of viewers across the UK.

The “Need Anything From Tesco? campaign has been a key part of the retailer’s marketing strategy. It focuses on providing practical solutions and emotional support to shoppers.

The festive edition of the campaign leverages the power of storytelling to engage audiences. The advert is expected to run throughout the festive period on various platforms.

Tesco’s approach to festive marketing has evolved to include more emotional narratives. The company recognises the importance of community and connection during the holidays. The advert serves as a reminder that small gestures can have a significant impact.

The film resonates with viewers who value human relationships over material gifts.

The release of the advert coincides with the peak of Christmas shopping. Many consumers are looking for ways to make their celebrations special. Tesco’s message of kindness and grace aligns with the spirit of the season.

The campaign is designed to foster a positive association with the brand.

The film’s focus on rekindled friendships offers a fresh perspective on Christmas advertising. It moves away from typical family-centric narratives to highlight broader social connections. This approach may resonate with individuals who are far from their immediate family.

Tesco’s investment in high-quality production values is evident in the final product. The cinematography and sound design contribute to the emotional impact of the story. The use of a well-known song adds an extra layer of familiarity and warmth.

The advert is likely to become a memorable part of the year’s festive media landscape.

The campaign’s success will depend on its ability to connect with viewers on an emotional level. The relatable nature of the story ensures broad appeal. Tesco’s message of support and kindness is timely and relevant.

As the festive season progresses, the advert will continue to air on television and digital platforms. Viewers are encouraged to share their own stories of rekindled friendships. The campaign invites participation and community involvement.

Tesco aims to create a sense of togetherness through its marketing efforts.

The collaboration between Anna Maxwell Martin and Roslin Conaty showcases the versatility of both actresses. Their chemistry on screen is a key element of the advert’s success. The film’s narrative arc is simple yet effective.

It delivers a powerful message in a concise format.

Tesco’s commitment to customer satisfaction is reflected in the campaign’s messaging. The company aims to provide more than just products; it seeks to enhance the festive experience. The advert is a testament to the power of storytelling in modern marketing.

Reporting verified from official briefings and primary coverage by www.bristolpost.co.uk.