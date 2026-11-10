Prendergast pupils discover a world of green careers

Prendergast Community Primary School in Pembrokeshire hosted its second Green Careers Fair, attracting around 20 organisations to introduce pupils to environmental roles. The event, part of Green Careers Week, expanded significantly from last year’s smaller gathering to showcase diverse career paths. Students from Years 2 to 6 explored opportunities in conservation, farming, marine science, and sustainability through interactive exhibits.

Children visited various booths in small groups, asking questions and examining equipment used by environmental professionals. The activities covered a wide spectrum, including biodiversity, food production, outdoor learning, and land management. This hands-on approach allowed pupils to see the practical applications of environmental science in real-world settings.

Pupils from Ysgol y Dderwen in Carmarthen also attended the event, fostering collaboration between the two schools. This joint participation provided children from both institutions with the opportunity to learn together and share experiences. The inclusive format highlighted the importance of cross-school partnerships in educational development.

Headteacher Louise John praised the enthusiastic response from the students during the morning. “The atmosphere in the hall was fantastic.” Our pupils were so enthusiastic, asking questions, exploring what people had brought with them and discovering careers they may never have come across before,” she said.

She expressed gratitude to the participating organisations for their time and contribution to the event. “We are incredibly grateful to every organisation and individual who gave their time to be part of the morning.” Giving children the chance to meet people doing these jobs makes their learning much more meaningful and helps them see the huge range of possibilities available to them, including here in Pembrokeshire and across Wales.

The fair featured a diverse range of exhibitors, including the Darwin Centre, Cymbrogi, Welsh Government, and Project Seagrass. Other participants included Learning through Landscapes, Sea Trust Wales, and Amphibian and Reptile Conservation. These organisations provided insights into their specific fields of environmental work and conservation efforts.

Additional attendees included the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, Pembrokeshire Outdoor Schools, and the Farmers’ Union of Wales. Local businesses such as Puffin Produce, Blas y Tir, Bluestone, and Pembrokeshire Hogspital also took part. Salix River and Wetlands Services, Pobl Tir Môr, and Castell Howell Foods rounded out the list of exhibitors.

Teams from Pembrokeshire County Council working in biodiversity conservation, environmental engagement, and net zero carbon were present. Their participation highlighted the local government’s commitment to environmental sustainability and community engagement. These teams offered insights into public sector roles within the environmental sector.

Cllr Marc Tierney, Cabinet Member for Young People and the Well-being of Future Generations, attended the fair. He stated that the event highlighted the potential importance of environmental jobs to Pembrokeshire’s future. “I was delighted to attend the Green Careers Day at Prendergast School which showcased how our environmental jobs could be an important part of the Pembrokeshire employment landscape in the future,” he said.

He added that understanding the natural environment and enhancing biodiversity could benefit health and wellbeing. Opportunities in areas such as wind energy and aquaculture could also help create jobs in the region. This perspective underscores the economic and social benefits of investing in green careers.

The fair follows Prendergast’s recent success in winning Keep Wales Tidy’s Matt Bunt Eco-Schools Excellence Award. This recognition reflects the school’s ongoing commitment to environmental education and sustainability. Mrs John said the school wanted to build on its partnerships and share more opportunities with other schools.