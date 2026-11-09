Tata Chemicals Donates Industrial Rails To Boost Llangollen Corwen Railway Track Renewal Plans

Tata Chemicals Europe has delivered its first batch of donated rails to the Llangollen and Corwen Railway, providing a critical boost to the Welsh heritage line’s infrastructure renewal efforts. The materials are being transported from the company’s Winnington site in Northwich, Cheshire, to support the eleven-mile route through the Dee Valley.

The initial delivery consists of 60-foot lengths of track, with further materials currently being recovered and prepared for transport. All donated track must undergo rigorous engineering inspections and assessments before it can be safely installed on the line.

The railway states that this donation could support track renewal work for decades, significantly alleviating the financial burden of maintaining the historic route. Recent infrastructure projects have been costly, including track replacement through the 690-metre Berwyn Tunnel, which cost more than £100,000.

Tim Pulford, the railway’s heritage engineering manager, emphasised the vital importance of the donation. “Track is the very foundation of our Railway.” Without it, we simply cannot run trains, and maintaining eleven miles of heritage railway is a constant and extremely expensive undertaking,” he said.

He added: “Subject to the necessary engineering inspections and assessments, these materials could help us undertake track renewals for a generation.” That is a tremendous prospect for any heritage railway, and it gives us the opportunity to plan for the future with greater confidence.

The agreement originated from a chance meeting between Pauline Yould, Tata Chemicals Europe’s HR and communications manager, and Neil Evans, a long-serving railway volunteer and former board member who lives in Winsford. The industrial railway at the Northwich site is no longer in use, prompting the company to seek a beneficial new purpose for the materials.

Ms Yould said: “When we considered the future of the railway track at our Northwich site, which is no longer in use, we wanted these valuable materials to benefit an organisation that could give them a meaningful new purpose.”

Some of the heritage railway’s volunteers previously worked for ICI and Tata Chemicals, while others regularly travel from Cheshire, Merseyside, and Greater Manchester to help maintain and operate the line. Recovering the remaining track will require specialist lifting equipment, loading, and heavy haulage before the materials are assessed for future renewal projects.