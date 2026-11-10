Thousands waiting two years for NHS dentist as £5.2m goes unspent

4,450 people in Ceredigion are currently waiting for NHS dental treatment, facing an average delay of approximately 24 months, according to figures from Hywel Dda University Health Board. This backlog exists while the health board forecasts that £5.2 million of its dental budget will remain unspent during the current financial year.

The data reveals that 16,441 patients across the health board’s three counties of Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire are awaiting routine dental care. These figures exclude emergency appointments, highlighting a significant gap in access to standard NHS services for residents in west Wales.

The latest £5.2 million forecast follows an earlier estimate of £5.1 million contained in financial papers presented to the board’s Finance and Performance Committee in October.

Correspondence from chief executive Professor Phil Kloer, dated 13 October, indicated that further commitments against the dental funding allocation had been paused pending discussions with the Welsh Government. Despite these pauses, the health board has subsequently stated that no decision has been made to stop future spending on dental services.

Andrew Carruthers, the board’s chief operating officer, acknowledged the difficulties facing patients across west Wales and confirmed that work is continuing to improve access. He emphasised the board’s commitment to addressing the backlog while navigating complex commissioning challenges with dental providers in the region.

The health board has confirmed that two new NHS dental contracts covering Pembrokeshire and north Ceredigion have been awarded to improve local provision. However, the successful providers are still seeking suitable premises, meaning neither service has a confirmed opening date for the new clinics.

These contracts were originally outlined in July 2025 as part of efforts to improve access in areas identified as having particularly poor NHS dental provision. The delay in securing premises has left patients in these specific areas without a clear timeline for when the new services will become operational.

Beyond these immediate contracts, the health board has developed a wider investment plan covering routine dental appointments, orthodontic services for children and young people, and specialist oral surgery. This comprehensive plan also includes provisions for dental care provided in patients’ homes, aiming to broaden the scope of available NHS treatment.

These wider proposals remain subject to agreement with relevant stakeholders and funding bodies. Officials are additionally exploring whether some of the unspent funding could support one-off projects specifically designed to reduce waiting lists during the 2026/27 financial year.

The situation has prompted criticism from Conservative Senedd Member for Ceredigion Penfro, Paul Davies, who raised the issue in the Senedd on 3 November. Mr Davies called for a Welsh Government statement explaining the underspend and the specific steps being taken to improve access for patients.

He questioned how substantial sums could remain unspent when patients throughout west Wales continued to struggle to find NHS dentists. Mr Davies has also urged residents to share their experiences of lengthy waiting times and the financial burden of seeking private treatment alternatives.

The health board has stressed that the £5.2 million represents a projected underspend rather than money already returned to the Welsh Government. No confirmation has been provided that any of the funding has been reclaimed, leaving the final financial outcome for the year uncertain.

Meanwhile, patients in Ceredigion remain without a confirmed timetable for when the proposed additional NHS dental services will become available. The lack of a clear schedule continues to cause frustration among those waiting for routine care in the region.