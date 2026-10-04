Wrexham charity TCC named finalist for Welsh Charity Awards

Together Creating Communities reaches the final of the Most Influential Small Organisation

Photo credit: North Wales Pioneer

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 4, 2026 at 1:51 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Together Creating Communities (TCC) of Wrexham has been confirmed as a finalist for the Most Influential Small Organisation award at the Welsh Charity Awards 2026.

The Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA) announced the shortlist on Tuesday, naming TCC alongside three other small charities with annual incomes below £250,000.

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The ceremony will be held on 15 October 2026 in Cardiff, where the winner will be revealed.

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TCC first entered the competition earlier this year after a nomination from its network of volunteers and partner groups.

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Its progression to the final stage comes after a hectic spring in which the charity delivered a string of community‑led projects across North East Wales.

Among the highlights was the three‑day Wrexham Ffair, a centre‑city event that attracted hundreds of residents and showcased local arts, food and heritage.

The charity also ran an ARFID Awareness Fun Day, part of its ArfidandMe campaign, aimed at supporting those with avoidant‑restrictive food intake disorder.

Other initiatives this year tackled poverty, youth organising, mental health support, accessibility improvements and community accountability.

Its Belonging in Our Community programme has been credited with fostering stronger ties between schools, faith groups and local residents.

Fundraising efforts have also been notable, with volunteers rallying to raise £1 500 for a Wrexham hospital unit.

A dedicated Deeside fundraiser, aged 86, completed his 51st rowing event for charity, underscoring the breadth of support behind TCC’s work.

In addition, the charity secured a £1 000 grant to purchase a tricycle, expanding inclusive cycling opportunities for people with disabilities.

Co‑manager Ruth Marshall said the finalist status was “a real honour, not for TCC alone, but for every person and community that has helped shape this work”.

She added, “TCC exists because ordinary people have extraordinary power when they come together.” It is not just a charity, it is our neighbours, schools, faith groups, community organisations and local people choosing to work together for social justice.”

Marshall continued, “This nomination is a celebration of that collective power: people listening deeply, sharing their stories, building relationships and imagining a fairer future for North East Wales.”

She noted that community organising “offers something different” amid what she described as “political noise and social division”.

“It brings people together across differences, strengthens communities and creates lasting change,” she said.

WCVA’s chief executive praised TCC’s “grass‑roots approach” and its ability to mobilise volunteers without seeking the spotlight.

“The impact of small but mighty organisations like TCC is felt daily in the lives of those they support,” the statement read.

Local officials have welcomed the recognition, highlighting the charity’s role in delivering essential services during a period of constrained public funding.

Wrexham Council’s community liaison officer remarked that TCC’s projects have “filled gaps in mental health provision and youth engagement that otherwise would have gone unaddressed”.

The charity’s network includes volunteers, campaign leaders, partner organisations and funders, many of whom have lived experience of the issues TCC addresses.

Such collaboration, according to TCC, ensures that programmes are shaped by the very people they aim to help.

“Much of community organising happens away from the spotlight – through conversations, relationships, listening, supporting people to develop their own confidence and creating opportunities for communities to influence the decisions that affect their lives,” Marshall explained.

As the awards night approaches, TCC’s staff and volunteers are preparing for the ceremony while continuing to deliver services across the region.

Regardless of the outcome, the charity says the nomination and finalist position validate the collective effort of its supporters.

“To be recognised in this way is a real honour, not for TCC alone, but for every person and community that has helped shape this work,” Marshall concluded.

The Welsh Charity Awards, now in their 12th year, aim to celebrate the contributions of charities, community groups, not‑for‑profit organisations and volunteers throughout Wales.

Winners will be announced at the Cardiff event, where TCC hopes its story will inspire further community‑driven action across the nation.