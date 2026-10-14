Senedd and council demand action on Gumfreston floods

Paul Davies and Councillor Rhys Jordan push for coordinated flood mitigation and a three‑month progress report after repeated road closures in Tenby.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 14, 2026 at 11:00 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Pressure is mounting for a long‑term solution to the chronic flooding that blocks Gumfreston Road, the main route in and out of Tenby.

Conservative Senedd Member Paul Davies has taken the issue to the Welsh Parliament, urging the Welsh Government to convene the relevant agencies and set a clear timetable for remedial works.

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At the same time, Pembrokeshire County Councillor Rhys Jordan has tabled a fresh Notice of Motion for the council’s meeting on 15 October, demanding coordinated action with Natural Resources Wales and the Welsh Government.

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The B4318, which runs through Gumfreston, has been repeatedly forced to close when the River Ritec overflows, diverting traffic onto the already congested Devonshire Drive and disrupting residents, businesses and tourists.

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Local businesses have reported loss of revenue during closures, while emergency services have highlighted the risk to public safety when the road becomes impassable.

Mr Davies told the Senedd on 13 October: “People living and working around Gumfreston have been dealing with this problem for far too long.” Every time the road floods, it causes considerable disruption, and understandably people want to know when something is going to be done.”

“I’ve been working closely with Rhys, who has done a tremendous amount to keep this issue on the agenda locally.”

He called for all agencies to agree on a clear way forward and to identify the funding required, warning against a situation where “everyone acknowledges the problem but nobody takes responsibility for fixing it”.

Councillor Jordan’s motion seeks a progress report within three months of referral to the council’s cabinet, and specifically asks for an appraisal of improvements to Devonshire Drive, which bears the brunt of diverted traffic.

“Flooding at Gumfreston continues to cause real problems for our community, and it’s incredibly frustrating that we’re still waiting for a long‑term solution,” Jordan said.

The petition, circulated online and in local shops, reflects growing community frustration after repeated road closures that have left families stranded and supply chains disrupted.

Natural Resources Wales is still assessing flood mitigation proposals for the River Ritec catchment, but details of the timetable and funding remain unclear.

Welsh Government Minister for Climate Change and the Environment responded in the Senedd, acknowledging the impact on local infrastructure and transport, and pledged to seek an update from Natural Resources Wales on its ongoing work.

Both representatives said they will continue to press for a coordinated approach, stressing that the community deserves a lasting solution.

Local residents have reported that the flooding not only hampers daily commutes but also threatens the viability of small enterprises that rely on steady traffic flow.

Emergency services have highlighted that the road’s closure can delay response times, raising concerns over the safety of vulnerable residents during severe weather events.

The council’s upcoming discussion on the motion will determine whether a formal partnership with Natural Resources Wales can be established and how quickly funding can be secured.

Should the council adopt the motion, the three‑month progress report will provide the first concrete benchmark for measuring improvement.

Until then, the B4318 remains vulnerable to the river’s rise, with residents and commuters awaiting decisive action from both local and national authorities.