Senedd backs Plaid Cymru call for Wales fiscal autonomy

The Senedd votes for enhanced fiscal flexibilities, a Barnett formula review and confirms £14bn railway funding, marking a cross‑party push for fairer funding for Wales.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 7:55 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The Senedd has voted to back Plaid Cymru’s motion demanding greater fiscal autonomy for Wales, a review of the Barnett formula and a reaffirmation of the UK Labour Government’s £14 billion railway funding pledge.

The motion, tabled by Plaid Cymru following its Senedd election victory five months ago, seeks “enhanced fiscal flexibilities” that would allow the Welsh Government to allocate funds directly to local projects without Westminster’s constraints.

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It also calls for a comprehensive review of the Barnett formula, the decades‑old mechanism that determines the block grant Wales receives from the UK Treasury.

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Support for the motion crossed party lines, with the Welsh Labour, Liberal Democrats and Green parties voting in favour, signalling a broad consensus that Wales is being short‑changed by Westminster.

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Reform UK was the sole opposition, casting a dissenting vote and prompting Plaid Cymru MS Sera Evans to accuse the party of ignoring Welsh interests.

“Today’s vote is a significant moment that sends a clear signal to Westminster – Wales will no longer accept the failing status quo,” Evans said after the division.

She added that Welsh railways have suffered “decades of starvation” and that communities continue to be “underfunded day in, day out”.

Evans argued that changing the funding model would “allow us to invest directly into communities, provide an essential injection of funding into our transport network to connect communities, and improve the lives of everybody in Wales”.

The motion also reaffirmed the UK Labour Government’s commitment to deliver £14 billion for rail infrastructure, a promise made in the 2023 UK budget and reiterated in subsequent statements.

Welsh transport officials have welcomed the pledge, noting that projects such as the South Wales Main Line upgrade and the North Wales Coast line electrification depend on sustained funding.

Critics of the Barnett formula argue that it fails to reflect Wales’s unique economic challenges, with the devolved administration receiving a lower per‑capita share than England.

Plaid Cymru’s proposal would give the Welsh Government the power to adjust spending priorities, potentially redirecting funds toward health, education and rural development.

Labour’s Senedd leader welcomed the cross‑party backing, stating that “fair funding for Wales is essential for the prosperity of the whole of the United Kingdom”.

Reform UK’s dissent was framed as a defence of the existing fiscal framework, with the party claiming that any overhaul could destabilise the UK’s public finances.

Analysts note that the Senedd’s endorsement of the motion may increase pressure on Westminster to negotiate a new funding settlement before the next UK general election.

For now, the motion stands as a formal demand, with Plaid Cymru urging the UK government to act swiftly to unlock the promised railway investment and to begin a transparent review of the Barnett formula.

Wales’s political leaders say the vote demonstrates a “significant moment” in the push for fiscal fairness, a narrative that is likely to shape debates in both Cardiff Bay and Westminster in the months ahead.