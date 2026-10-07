Leisa Gwenllian named Screen International Star of Tomorrow

The accolade recognises emerging talent across the UK and Irish screen industries and places the North Wales native at the forefront of a new generation of Welsh actors.

Photo credit: North Wales Pioneer

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 8:15 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Leisa Gwenllian, 24, has been named a 2026 Screen International Star of Tomorrow, joining an elite roster that includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh.

The accolade recognises emerging talent across the UK and Irish screen industries and places the North Wales native at the forefront of a new generation of Welsh actors.

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Gwenllian’s breakthrough came with the title role in Marc Evans’ Welsh‑language film Effi o Blaenau, an adaptation of Gary Owen’s acclaimed play Iphigenia in Splott.

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The film, which premiered at the Glasgow Film Festival earlier this year, has broken box‑office records for a Welsh‑language release in both the United Kingdom and Ireland.

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Speaking to Screen Daily, the actress explained her personal connection to the project.

“It’s in the Welsh language, and it’s also my own North Wales,” she said.

She added that she had even used a monologue from the original play when auditioning for drama school, a choice that cemented her bond with the character.

Born and raised in the quarry village of Llanrug in Eryri, Gwenllian first fell in love with performance in local choirs, chapel halls and Eisteddfod competitions.

Her professional debut arrived at age ten with a role in the CBBC series Rocket’s Island, followed by a stint on the S4C soap Rownd a Rownd.

After completing her secondary education, she pursued formal training at the Oxford School of Drama, graduating in 2024.

Since leaving drama school, Gwenllian has built a varied résumé, including a part in Madfabulous, directed by fellow Welsh filmmaker Celyn Jones.

She also featured in the Sky Atlantic thriller Under Salt Marsh, sharing the screen with Kelly Reilly.

Upcoming projects see her returning to Welsh television in the S4C and ITV comedy‑drama Santa Maria, while a major role in an as‑yet unannounced BBC series has also been confirmed.

The Screen International Star of Tomorrow title is widely regarded as a predictor of future success, and past recipients have gone on to achieve international acclaim.

Industry observers note that Gwenllian’s blend of bilingual fluency, regional authenticity and strong screen presence positions her well for a sustained career beyond the Welsh market.

Her recent recognition arrives as the Welsh film sector continues to gain momentum, with increased investment and audience appetite for home‑grown stories.

Gwenllian’s ascent underscores the growing impact of Welsh talent on the broader UK screen landscape, signalling a bright future for actors emerging from the valleys and coastlines of Wales.