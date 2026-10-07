Tenby fire service and RNLI conduct joint training drill

Emergency service vehicles and personnel were first observed on the town’s coastal roads from around 1pm, prompting a public advisory from the fire service.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 9:05 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service began a coordinated training exercise with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution in the Tenby area on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency service vehicles and personnel were first observed on the town’s coastal roads from around 1pm, prompting a public advisory from the fire service.

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A spokesperson for the fire service confirmed the activity was a planned drill, saying: “You may notice emergency service vehicles and personnel taking part in the exercise from around 1pm onwards.”

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The spokesperson added that the exercise is designed to help responders practise working together in realistic scenarios and to ensure they are prepared for real incidents.

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Tenby, a popular seaside resort in Pembrokeshire, hosts a busy RNLI lifeboat station that routinely launches into the Bristol Channel to assist vessels in distress.

Joint training between fire crews and lifeboat teams is a core component of regional emergency preparedness, allowing both services to synchronise communication, command structures and rescue techniques.

During the drill, fire appliances simulated a coastal incident while RNLI crews conducted a mock sea‑rescue, mirroring conditions that could arise from a vessel grounding or a maritime casualty.

Both organisations have long‑standing mutual aid agreements, enabling rapid deployment of resources across land and sea when required.

Local residents were reminded that the exercise is a rehearsal only and that no actual emergency is occurring.

“Please be reassured that this is a training exercise only, designed to help emergency responders practise working together in realistic scenarios and ensure they are prepared to respond effectively to real incidents,” the fire service spokesperson said.

The drill also serves to test the interoperability of equipment such as radio frequencies, incident command software and rescue gear used by both agencies.

Officials noted that the exercise will run for several hours, with a debrief scheduled later in the day to assess performance and identify any areas for improvement.

Community safety officers from the fire service will be on hand to answer questions from the public and to provide reassurance throughout the operation.

Tenby’s town council has been informed of the exercise and has issued a brief statement encouraging residents to remain calm and to allow emergency vehicles unobstructed access to the training sites.

RNLI representatives highlighted that regular joint drills help maintain the high standards for which the institution is renowned, particularly in challenging coastal environments.

“Thank you for your support as we continue to train to keep our communities safe,” the fire service spokesperson concluded.

The exercise underscores the commitment of both the fire service and the RNLI to maintain readiness for any incident that may threaten the safety of residents and visitors along Wales’ south‑west coast.

Authorities will monitor the drill closely and will issue any further updates should the scope of the exercise change.