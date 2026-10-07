Dog owners rally for Woof Walk 30 charity challenge

Welsh dog owners are invited to walk 30 miles in November, raising funds for Hope House Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices and supporting over 750 children with life‑threatening conditions.

Photo credit: North Wales Chronicle

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 9:31 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Dog owners across Wales have been urged to join a 30‑mile walking challenge in November, with every step supporting Hope House Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices and the children they care for.

The Woof Walk 30 fundraiser asks participants to log a mile a day for a month, a commitment that organisers say will “shake off the Winter blues and get yourself outside every day – plus your dog will love it”.

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Hope House Tŷ Gobaith, which provides specialist nursing, respite stays and family‑focused memories for more than 750 children with life‑threatening conditions, will receive all proceeds from the event.

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“Every penny raised by Woof Walk 30 will go straight to providing nursing care, respite stays and precious memories for the whole family,” said event organiser Courtney Harris.

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The challenge is free to enter and is run in partnership with pet‑care retailer Pet Place, which supplies each entrant with a commemorative bandana for their dog.

Owners register online, pledge to complete the 30‑mile target and invite friends and family to sponsor their effort.

Fundraising milestones unlock rewards: a £60 contribution earns a dog treat from Pet Place, while reaching £120 secures a prize for the owner.

Jodie Miller of Pet Place highlighted the long‑standing relationship between the retailer and the hospices, adding, “We have enjoyed a long relationship with the hospices and are delighted to be on board.”

She also noted the practical support on offer, saying, “From leads and harnesses to treats and poo bags, we’ve got everything you need to take part with your dog.”

Safety advice from Pet Place stresses visibility on dark walks, with Miller urging participants, “Don’t forget to make sure you are both visible during dark walks with reflective leads and clip‑on lights.”

She praised the Welsh countryside as a backdrop for the challenge, noting, “There are so many beautiful places to explore.”

“So, get involved, grab the lead and get ready for Woof Walk 30,” Miller concluded.

Hope House Tŷ Gobaith estimates that the collective effort could raise several thousand pounds, bolstering its capacity to deliver essential care and create lasting family memories.

Local veterinary practices and community groups have already expressed support, offering advice on dog health and encouraging owners to pace themselves over the month‑long trek.

Organisers stress that the challenge is open to all breeds and ages, provided participants are fit enough for daily walks and have appropriate equipment.

By turning routine exercise into a charitable act, the Woof Walk 30 aims to unite pet lovers and families in a shared purpose, turning each mile into a step towards brighter futures for vulnerable children.