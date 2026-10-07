2026 BAFTA Cymru Awards: Winners Revealed at Newport Ceremony

The 35th BAFTA Cymru Awards honoured top Welsh film and TV talent, with Matthew Rhys, Gabrielle Creevy and Carol Vorderman among the winners.

Photo credit: Business News Wales

✍️ By Aled Morgan (Capital Region & Urban Affairs Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 9:40 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The 35th BAFTA Cymru Awards were handed out last night at a glittering ceremony in the ICC Wales, Newport, with presenter Owain Wyn Evans guiding the evening.

The event, the premier celebration of Welsh screen excellence, saw 17 competitive categories recognised alongside two Outstanding Contribution honours.

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Y Golau: Dwr emerged as a double winner, securing the Television Drama award while Mali Evans was named Editing winner for her work on the series.

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Matthew Barry took home the Writer award for The Guest, which also earned Gabrielle Creevy the Actress prize – her second BAFTA Cymru accolade.

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Y Crwydryn claimed the Single Documentary award and its director, Rhys Edwards, was honoured as Director – Factual for the same production.

Matthew Rhys received the Actor award for his performance in The Beast in Me, marking his second BAFTA Cymru win.

In the presenter category, Mari Grug was recognised for Mari Grug: Yn dydd Ar Y Tro, her first BAFTA Cymru award.

Amour a Mynydd was named Entertainment Programme of the year, while Stori’r Iaith took the Factual Series award.

Mr Burton won the Feature/Television Film category, and the Short Film prize went to Gofod Ymennydd – Brain Space.

The Children’s Programme award was secured by Itopia, highlighting the strength of Welsh content for younger audiences.

Beyond the competitive awards, broadcaster and presenter Carol Vorderman MBE was presented with the BAFTA Cymru Siân Phillips Award for Outstanding Contribution to Television, one of the ceremony’s highest honours.

Lauren Evans, a casting director, received the inaugural BAFTA Cymru Outstanding Contribution to Craft Award, presented by actor Sion Daniel Young.

Organisers noted that the evening reflected a vibrant and diverse slate of Welsh productions, underscoring the industry’s growth over the past year.

Event sponsors and partners, including Armani Beauty, Deloitte, EE, Peugeot and S4C, were thanked for their support of the awards.

The ceremony, held in Newport’s flagship venue, attracted a full house of industry professionals, broadcasters and creatives, all gathered to celebrate the achievements of Wales’s screen sector.

BAFTA Cymru’s chairman highlighted the importance of recognising talent across both established names and emerging voices, noting that the range of winners demonstrated the sector’s breadth.

With the awards now concluded, the focus turns to the upcoming slate of Welsh productions slated for release in 2027, as the industry builds on the momentum generated by this year’s successes.

BAFTA Cymru confirmed that the next awards ceremony will take place in early 2027, with details to be announced later in the year.