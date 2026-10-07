Taliesin Common Land boardwalk plan awaits council decision

Ceredigion Council reviews a 1.5km boardwalk proposal for Taliesin Common Land, with a decision due by 10 November.

Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 10:30 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A 1.5 kilometre boardwalk around Taliesin Common Land near Machynlleth has been put forward for planning approval by Ceredigion County Council.

The scheme, lodged under application A260516, proposes a raised walkway that would skirt the woodland, offering walkers a dry, level route through the area.

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Design details state the boardwalk would be at least 1.2 metres wide, expanding to a maximum of 1.8 metres at selected points to accommodate higher visitor numbers.

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Council officers received the application in July and formally validated it on 15 September, triggering the statutory consultation period.

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The proposal makes clear that there will be no change of use to the common land; the development is limited to the construction of the walkway itself.

Supporting documentation includes a habitat regulations assessment, a construction environmental management plan and a precautionary method of work, all aimed at protecting the surrounding ecology during installation.

Taliesin Common Land lies adjacent to the Coed Cwm Cletwr Site of Special Scientific Interest, recorded just 279 metres from the proposed route.

Two Grade II listed structures – the Gwarcwm Isaf old farmhouse and an associated outbuilding – are also situated nearby, although the boardwalk site itself is not listed.

Environmental officers will assess the potential impact on the SSSI and the listed buildings before reaching a decision.

The council has indicated that the application will be determined under delegated powers rather than being referred to the full planning committee.

Delegated decisions are typically taken by senior planning officers, allowing a quicker resolution when the proposal is deemed straightforward.

A target decision date of 10 November has been set, giving the council a clear timetable for concluding its assessment.

Local walking groups have welcomed the prospect of a boardwalk that would keep paths usable in wet weather and protect the underlying ground from erosion.

Representatives of the groups have highlighted the importance of maintaining access to the scenic woodland while preserving its natural character.

Council statements stress that the precautionary method of work will limit disturbance to flora and fauna, with construction scheduled to avoid the breeding season of key species.

The habitat regulations assessment notes the presence of several protected plant species within the woodland, requiring careful handling during ground works.

Should the boardwalk be approved, the council plans to monitor the site for any unforeseen impacts throughout the construction phase.

Funding for the project is expected to come from a combination of local authority allocations and grant schemes aimed at enhancing rural tourism infrastructure.

There is no indication that the boardwalk will be a toll route; it is intended to remain free for public use.

Residents of the nearby villages of Tre‑Taliesin and Ynys Cynfelyn have been invited to submit comments on the planning application before the close of the consultation period.

The council’s planning portal lists the deadline for written observations as 30 October, after which the officer’s report will be finalised.

Stakeholders are advised that any objections must be supported by clear evidence of adverse effects on the environment or heritage assets.

In the absence of substantial objections, the boardwalk could proceed to the construction stage in early 2025.

The development forms part of a broader strategy by Ceredigion County Council to improve sustainable access to rural landscapes while safeguarding biodiversity.

Officials have highlighted that similar boardwalk projects elsewhere in Wales have successfully balanced visitor enjoyment with habitat protection.

As the decision date approaches, attention will turn to how the council weighs the benefits of enhanced public access against the need to preserve the sensitive ecological and historic context of Taliesin Common Land.

Regardless of the outcome, the proposal underscores ongoing efforts to promote outdoor recreation in Wales without compromising the natural and cultural heritage that defines the region.