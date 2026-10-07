Teen badminton world champion recovers from kidney transplant

Llandrindod Wells teen Archie Morton becomes world badminton champion after using the sport to aid his post‑transplant recovery.

Photo credit: County Times

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 11:22 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A 17‑year‑old from Llandrindod Wells has become a world champion in badminton while recovering from a kidney transplant, earning Welsh Badminton’s Special Recognition Award.

Archie Morton, who received his transplant in December 2021, first turned to the sport as part of a rehabilitation programme.

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“I will admit I never really played much as a kid.” I mean, I saw my dad playing and I think I had a knock around with him maybe once or twice.

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And then I had a kidney transplant in December of 2021 and kind of it takes your life away from you a bit. I was kind of bedridden, had no appetite.

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I wasn’t getting out, wasn’t moving.”

Doctors prescribed light activity, and Morton chose badminton for its low‑impact nature and social setting.

Within months the shuttle‑court became a daily routine, helping him rebuild strength and regain appetite.

“It got me out of the house so I could socialise with people again.” It got me moving, which helped my physical health, and it’s grown into such a big part of my life over the past four or five years that I’m competing as a Team GB transplant athlete,” he said.

His rapid progress saw him enter local leagues, then national tournaments, where he quickly rose through the ranks.

In 2023 Morton claimed his first British title, a feat he repeated the following year.

International success followed, with the teenager clinching a world championship title at the under‑19 level.

“I’m a current world champion.” I’m a two‑time British champion,” he affirmed.

The achievement marks him as one of the youngest athletes to hold a world title while also being a transplant recipient.

Welsh Badminton’s governing body highlighted his story as a testament to the sport’s inclusive ethos.

Officials noted that Morton’s journey underscores the therapeutic value of badminton for patients recovering from major surgery.

His success has inspired a new cohort of young players in Powys, many of whom have approached clubs seeking similar support.

Local clubs report a surge in membership enquiries from families with health challenges.

Morton’s coach, who has worked with him since his first return to the court, praised his dedication and resilience.

“Archie’s commitment to training, even on days when he feels unwell, is extraordinary,” the coach said.

Beyond the shuttle, Morton balances his studies at a local college, where he is enrolled in a sports science programme.

He credits his academic schedule for providing structure alongside his training regimen.

His story has also drawn attention from transplant charities, which see his profile as a powerful advocacy tool.

Representatives from a national kidney charity said his visibility helps demystify organ donation and post‑transplant life.

Morton hopes his experience will encourage other young transplant recipients to pursue sport without hesitation.

“I think the biggest thing I’ve taken from my badminton is realising that life isn’t that serious.” I mean, I always kind of grew up with my transplant thinking that everything had to be perfect.

Everything had to be spot on. You couldn’t falter with tablets.

You couldn’t falter in life. Everything had to be dead set.”

As he prepares for the upcoming European circuit, Morton remains focused on both his athletic and health goals.

His journey from a hospital bed to the world stage illustrates the transformative power of sport in post‑operative recovery.