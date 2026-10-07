Angle Lifeboat crew rescue fisherman after cardiac emergency

Angle Lifeboat RNLI and Coastguard helicopter saved a fisherman off Pembrokeshire, transferring him to Cardiff hospital in a coordinated rescue.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Gareth Davies (Crime & Justice Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 11:30 am 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Angle Lifeboat crew were called to assist a fisherman suffering a cardiac episode off the Pembrokeshire coast on Monday afternoon.

The emergency was reported at just after 15:00, with the casualty aboard a fishing vessel 12 miles south‑west of St Ann’s Head.

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The lifeboat launched from Angle shortly after the call and raced to the scene, meeting the vessel as it made best speed back towards the Haven.

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Rendezvousing five miles off St Ann’s Head, the crew found the fisherman conscious and breathing but the sea conditions made a direct transfer unsafe.

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Both vessels then headed for the shelter of Mill Bay, a calmer inlet where the casualty could be moved safely.

In the sheltered waters, the fisherman was transferred onto the lifeboat and examined by Angle RNLI crew trained in casualty care.

At the same time, Coastguard Rescue Helicopter R387 from St Athans arrived on scene, hovering above the bay.

After the initial assessment, the rescue team decided that the winch‑paramedic aboard the helicopter was required for further treatment.

The paramedic was winched onto the lifeboat, where the fisherman was stabilised and prepared for evacuation.

Within minutes the casualty was winched up into the helicopter and flown to a hospital in Cardiff for definitive care.

With the patient safely airborne, the rescue operation was declared complete and the lifeboat crew were stood down.

The Angle lifeboat returned to its station and was back alongside, ready for further service, by 16.45.

All personnel involved, from the lifeboat crew to the coastguard helicopter team, were thanked for their swift and coordinated response.

A grateful comment posted on the crew’s Facebook page read: “I can’t thank Angle Lifeboat RNLI enough,” and added, “Words will never describe how grateful I am.”

The incident highlights the vital role of the RNLI and Coastguard in safeguarding lives along Wales’ rugged coastline.

Local fishermen have praised the rapid assistance, noting that the timely intervention likely prevented a tragic outcome.

Angle Lifeboat remains on standby, prepared to respond to further emergencies in the region’s busy fishing waters.

“I can’t thank Angle Lifeboat RNLI enough,” reads a comment on the crew’s Facebook page.