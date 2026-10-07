Tenby sees surge of emergency vehicles in planned training drill

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the RNLI staged a joint training exercise in Tenby on 7 October, prompting a visible increase in emergency vehicles.

Photo credit: Western Telegraph

✍️ By Gareth Davies (Crime & Justice Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 12:00 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Hundreds of fire engines, ambulances and rescue craft rolled through Tenby on Wednesday, prompting residents to wonder why the town suddenly resembled a scene from an emergency drama.

The unexpected convoy was not a response to an incident but part of a coordinated training exercise staged by Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service together with the RNLI.

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From about 1:00 pm the streets of the historic seaside resort were dotted with flashing blue lights as crews practised joint operations designed to mirror the challenges of real‑world emergencies.

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“On Wednesday 7th October, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service will be taking part in a planned training exercise with our partners at the RNLI in the Tenby area.”

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The spokesperson for the fire service confirmed the drill was intended to sharpen coordination between land‑based fire crews and the RNLI’s water‑rescue teams, a partnership that becomes vital when incidents involve both sea and shore.

Tenby, with its popular harbour and popular beaches, regularly hosts visitors during the summer months, making it a logical venue for scenarios that test rapid deployment across land and water.

During the exercise, fire appliances simulated a coastal fire while RNLI lifeboats rehearsed rescue manoeuvres, allowing both services to practise communication protocols, command structures and resource allocation under pressure.

Such joint drills are a routine part of the fire service’s annual training calendar, aimed at ensuring that responders can act seamlessly when real emergencies arise.

Local residents reported seeing the bright red fire engines line the harbour and the distinctive orange‑sheltered RNLI lifeboats positioned along the coastline.

While the visual spectacle may have caused momentary alarm, the fire service reassured the public that no incident was unfolding.

“Please be reassured that this is a training exercise only, designed to help emergency responders practise working together in realistic scenarios and ensure they are prepared to respond effectively to real incidents.”

Community leaders welcomed the transparency, noting that clear communication helps avoid unnecessary panic when emergency vehicles are conspicuous.

The exercise also offered an opportunity for volunteers and local officials to observe the capabilities of both services, fostering greater public confidence in the region’s emergency preparedness.

Officials highlighted that the drill’s timing, in early October, allowed crews to train under cooler weather conditions while still benefiting from daylight hours.

Following the exercise, the fire service and RNLI returned to their regular duties, and the streets of Tenby gradually returned to their usual rhythm.

Residents who witnessed the operation were reminded that such training is a proactive measure, ensuring that when a genuine emergency does occur, responders are already familiar with the terrain and each other’s procedures.

The successful completion of the drill underscores the ongoing commitment of Wales’ emergency services to protect both locals and visitors across the coastal landscape.