Templeton School unveils mural celebrating Welsh identity

A new mural in Templeton School hall, created with pupil input, highlights community, nature and Welsh culture, marking a vibrant addition to Pembrokeshire education.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 2:05 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Templeton School in Pembrokeshire has opened its hall to a striking new mural that celebrates the pupils, the local community and Welsh identity.

The artwork, spanning the length of the school hall wall, was painted by local artists Martina Morgan, Saskia Morgan and Nia‑Anne Morgan.

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Ideas for the piece originated from the School Council, who were asked to pinpoint what makes Templeton special and which themes should be represented.

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Those suggestions were handed to the three artists, who worked closely with headteacher Sarah Arthur to develop a design that reflects trees, the natural environment and a sense of belonging.

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During the first weeks of the new term, pupils watched the mural take shape, seeing their own ideas gradually transformed into colour and form.

When the work was completed, Arthur said: “The mural depicts so many aspects of our school ethos.” It celebrates our children, our environment, our Welsh culture and our sense of belonging within Pembrokeshire.

It has also given our school hall a wonderful facelift and has made such a positive improvement to the space.”

The Morgan family have long-standing ties to the area, having maintained a close relationship with nearby Tavernspite School for around 20 years.

Arthur added her gratitude, stating: “I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Martina, Saskia and Nia‑Anne Morgan for their creativity, time and enthusiasm.”

A1 Services supplied a scaffolding tower that enabled the artists to reach the upper sections of the wall safely.

Students have already begun identifying the various elements of the mural, pointing out trees, Welsh symbols and scenes that echo their own suggestions.

Staff report that the colourful piece has become a focal point for conversation, fostering a renewed sense of pride in the school’s surroundings.

The mural’s themes of nature and community echo Pembrokeshire’s rolling countryside, linking the school’s daily life with the wider landscape.

Photographs released by the school show headteacher Arthur, artists Martina and Saskia Morgan, Nia‑Anne Morgan, and teachers Mrs Edwards and Mrs Davies standing with a group of pupils beside the finished work.

Templeton School’s leadership hopes the mural will serve as a lasting visual representation of the values at the heart of the institution.

Local residents have praised the project for enhancing the school’s public spaces and reinforcing a shared cultural identity.

The mural now stands as a testament to collaborative creativity, illustrating how student input, artistic skill and community support can combine to enrich an educational environment.