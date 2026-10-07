Road closures across Monmouthshire this October cause minor delays

Glascoed Lane will be shut from 10 am to 5 pm on 14 October while crews carry out pole‑setting operations, with a signed diversion directing traffic via Jerusalem Lane, The Highway,…

Photo credit: Monmouthshire Beacon

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 7:40 am 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Monmouthshire County Council has issued a schedule of temporary road closures for October, warning motorists of short‑term delays as utility and maintenance works progress across the county.

Glascoed Lane will be shut from 10 am to 5 pm on 14 October while crews carry out pole‑setting operations, with a signed diversion directing traffic via Jerusalem Lane, The Highway, the A4042 and the A472.

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Drivers are advised to allow extra time for the diversion, which will see a mixture of residential and through traffic redirected onto the A‑class routes.

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Two days later, on 16 October, Grange Park House in Trellech Grange will be closed between its junction with the R94 Llanishen and Tintern Cross from 8 am to 5 pm for similar pole‑setting work.

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As the road is a dead‑end, the council expects only brief delays for residents accessing their homes, but it urges locals to plan alternative routes.

From 19 to 21 October, Black Rock Road in Portskewett will be closed near Main Road while Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water installs a new water connection.

The water company has confirmed that the works will cause minor access delays, and the council has arranged a temporary diversion to maintain access for emergency services.

Motorists travelling through Portskewett are asked to follow the posted signs and allow additional travel time, particularly during peak periods.

On 20 October, the B4235 near Mynyddbach will operate under temporary single‑lane traffic signals between 8 am and 6 pm.

A reduced speed limit of 40 mph will be enforced while pole‑setting crews work on the carriageway, and drivers are reminded to obey the temporary signals at all times.

The council has placed clear signage at each site and will monitor traffic flow to minimise disruption.

Residents and commuters can view the full list of planned works and any associated planning applications on the council’s Public Notice Portal.

Local businesses have been notified of the closures and have been asked to adjust delivery schedules where necessary.

Emergency services have been briefed on the diversion routes and will retain priority access throughout the works.

Monmouthshire County Council stresses that the works are essential for maintaining the safety and reliability of the county’s utility infrastructure and that the disruptions are expected to be brief.

Motorists are encouraged to check real‑time traffic updates before setting off and to consider alternative routes where possible.