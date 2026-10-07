Wrexham house slated for HMO conversion in planning bid

The proposal, prepared by HDS Architectural Services, would add a third bedroom on the ground floor while keeping the existing two first‑floor bedrooms.

Photo credit: The Leader

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 7:25 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A planning application has been lodged to convert a two‑bedroom house on Bertie Road, Wrexham, into a three‑bedroom house in multiple occupation.

The proposal, prepared by HDS Architectural Services, would add a third bedroom on the ground floor while keeping the existing two first‑floor bedrooms.

Advertisement

All three occupants would share the current kitchen, living area and bathroom, with no new extensions or major external alterations planned.

Advertisement

The design and access statement confirms the roof, elevations and rear garden would remain unchanged, preserving the property’s street‑side appearance.

Advertisement

Secure cycle storage, alongside refuse and recycling facilities, would be installed in the rear garden, which would continue to serve as a private outdoor amenity for residents.

Although the house currently lacks a dedicated off‑road parking space, the application asserts that the conversion would not reduce the number of available parking spots in the street.

Planners argue the urban location, with easy access to walking routes, cycling paths and public transport, means the development is unlikely to pose an unacceptable impact on highway safety.

The statement also notes that the property sits within the council’s HMO concentration guidance, remaining below the 10 % threshold for HMO use within a 50‑metre radius.

HDS Architectural Services describes the scheme as a more efficient use of an existing dwelling, potentially providing lower‑cost accommodation for three unrelated residents.

The application highlights that the garden will stay a private space, with no loss of green area for the neighbourhood.

Council officers will assess the proposal against local planning policies, including the housing strategy and HMO concentration limits.

Wrexham County Borough Council’s planning department is expected to consider the application in the coming weeks, with a decision due in accordance with statutory timelines.

Local residents have been invited to submit comments on the planning portal, where statutory notices are published for community scrutiny.

Should the conversion be approved, the house would become one of a growing number of properties in Wrexham being repurposed to meet rising demand for affordable rental accommodation.

Housing advocates have pointed to the city’s need for more flexible tenancy options, while some neighbours express concerns about potential impacts on parking and neighbourhood character.

The council’s planning committee will weigh these viewpoints alongside the technical assessments provided by the applicant.

If granted, the HMO would be subject to regular inspections to ensure compliance with health and safety standards, as required for properties housing multiple unrelated occupants.

The application does not propose any alterations to the building’s external façade, meaning the visual impact on the street is expected to be minimal.

Wrexham’s housing market has seen a surge in HMO conversions as landlords seek to maximise occupancy within existing stock.

Authorities monitor HMO concentrations to prevent over‑saturation, a factor reflected in the applicant’s claim of staying within the 10 % limit.

Planning officers will also review the proposal’s alignment with the council’s broader objectives for sustainable, walkable neighbourhoods.

The outcome will add to the ongoing debate over how best to balance affordable housing provision with preserving the character of established residential streets.

Wrexham County Borough Council will publish its decision on the planning portal, where interested parties can view the final determination and any conditions attached to approval.