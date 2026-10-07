International piano prodigy Elisey Mysin to debut in Newtown

Elisey Mysin, the award‑winning Russian pianist born in 2010, will give his Welsh premiere at All Saints Church, Newtown, on 14 October.

Photo credit: County Times

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 7:10 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

International piano prodigy Elisey Mysin will give his Welsh debut on 14 October at All Saints Church, Commercial Street, Newtown. The recital begins at 7.30pm and is organised by local piano dealer Stuart Jones Pianos.

Mysin, born in Russia in 2010, started playing the piano at the age of four and has since amassed a string of international awards. He has claimed first prizes in major competitions across the United States, Germany, China and his native Russia.

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Earlier this year the teenager secured second prize at the prestigious Mozart Competition in Salzburg, despite being the youngest contestant by many years. His résumé includes appearances with leading orchestras and performances at world‑renowned venues.

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Among the stages he has graced are Moscow’s Bolshoi Theatre and the Tchaikovsky Concert Hall. He has also performed at the historic Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Athens.

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The Newtown concert will offer a rare chance for Mid Wales audiences to hear one of classical music’s most exciting young talents in an intimate setting. Organisers describe the programme as a showcase of Mysin’s technical brilliance and expressive depth.

The recital will feature a short interval during which refreshments will be served. All Saints Church, a Grade II‑listed building, provides an acoustic environment well suited to solo piano repertoire.

Local music societies have welcomed the event as a highlight of the autumn cultural calendar. Stuart Jones Pianos, which has a long‑standing relationship with regional musicians, said the performance reflects its commitment to bringing world‑class talent to Powys.

The pianist’s repertoire is expected to include works by Mozart, Rachmaninoff and contemporary composers. His interpretation of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No 24, which earned him acclaim at the Salzburg competition, is likely to feature prominently.

Audience members will also have the opportunity to hear pieces that showcase his virtuosic command of the instrument. Mid Wales residents have expressed enthusiasm for the event, noting the rarity of such high‑profile classical concerts in the area.

The concert forms part of a broader programme of music, theatre and talks scheduled across the region this autumn. Powys County Council has highlighted the performance as a cultural boost for the local community.

Elisey Mysin’s appearance in Newtown underscores the growing reputation of Welsh venues as destinations for international artists. His performance will be one of the few occasions this season where the young pianist will play in a church setting, offering a distinct acoustic experience.

Following the recital, organisers hope the event will inspire further collaborations between global musicians and Welsh cultural institutions. The concert promises to be a memorable evening for both seasoned concertgoers and newcomers to classical music alike.