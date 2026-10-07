County council backs Fishguard Town Hall transfer

The decision, taken at the cabinet meeting on 5 October, moves the proposal a step closer to completion after months of debate over running costs and long‑term control.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 6:40 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Pembrokeshire County Council’s cabinet has given the green light to a community asset transfer that would hand ownership of Fishguard Town Hall to Fishguard and Goodwick Town Council.

The decision, taken at the cabinet meeting on 5 October, moves the proposal a step closer to completion after months of debate over running costs and long‑term control.

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Supporters of the transfer argue that local ownership will give the town greater say over the historic building’s future.

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Fishguard Town Hall, situated in the town square, currently houses the market hall, public toilets, council offices, the town library, a small art gallery and the Last Invasion Tapestry gallery.

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The tapestry, which commemorates the 1797 French landing near Fishguard – the last invasion of mainland Britain – is one of the building’s most popular attractions.

Fishguard and Goodwick Town Council first expressed interest in acquiring the hall in October 2024.

A working group was subsequently set up to explore the proposal, drawing on outside support organisations and county‑council officers.

The plan has sparked a lively discussion about the financial implications for the town council.

Earlier this year, town‑council budget papers showed a £20,000 allocation towards the proposed transfer.

Pembrokeshire County Council reported that average annual utility costs for the building over the previous three years had ranged between £25,000 and £30,000.

Figures presented during the debate suggested that total annual operating costs could be substantially higher once staffing, maintenance, utilities and business rates are factored in.

Public consultation has been a key part of the process, with meetings, paper questionnaires and online responses collected from residents.

The future operation of Fishguard Library has also been examined alongside the transfer proposal.

At the October 5 cabinet meeting, members were asked to consider the transfer of the Town Hall to the town council.

Following discussion, the cabinet backed the proposal, clearing the way for the next stage of the asset transfer.

If finalised, responsibility for operating and maintaining the building will shift from the county council to Fishguard and Goodwick Town Council.

Local officials say the move could help safeguard the hall’s civic role and allow decisions about its use to be taken closer to the community.

Opponents caution that the town council must be prepared for the long‑term financial commitments involved.

They note that the building’s annual costs could rise significantly once full staffing, routine maintenance and business rates are included.

The council’s working group has been tasked with drafting detailed transfer arrangements that will address these financial concerns.

It will also need to outline how the town council intends to fund ongoing expenses without compromising other services.

County‑council officers have indicated that the transfer will be subject to a formal agreement outlining responsibilities for the building’s upkeep.

Both councils have pledged to keep the public informed as negotiations progress.

Residents who participated in the consultation expressed a mixture of optimism and caution.

Some welcomed the prospect of local control, citing the hall’s importance as a community hub.

Others warned that the town council’s limited resources could be stretched by the additional burden.

The Last Invasion Tapestry gallery, a key draw for tourists, will remain open under the new arrangement, according to the working group.

Similarly, the market hall and library are expected to continue operating without interruption.

County‑council officials stressed that the transfer will not affect existing contracts for cleaning, security or maintenance until a formal handover is completed.

Legal advisers for both parties are reviewing the terms to ensure compliance with Welsh government guidelines on community asset transfers.

The next milestone is a formal vote by Fishguard and Goodwick Town Council, which will decide whether to accept the transfer on the terms presented.

Should the town council approve, the handover could take place early next year, subject to finalising the legal framework.

The outcome will be watched closely by other Welsh communities considering similar asset transfers.

For now, the cabinet’s backing represents a significant endorsement of the town council’s ambition to manage the historic hall.

Stakeholders will continue to monitor the financial modelling and community feedback as the process moves forward.