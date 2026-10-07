Tenby six‑bedroom home with hot tub and boathouse listed for £850k+

A six‑bedroom Tenby property featuring a hot‑tub terrace, studio annexe and a two‑bedroom boathouse holiday let hits the market at over £850,000.

Photo credit: Western Telegraph

✍️ By Cerys Jenkins (Business & Economy Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 6:25 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The detached property sits within walking distance of the town’s historic harbour and vibrant high street, offering easy access to shops, cafés and the coastal promenade.

Comprising a main five‑bedroom house, a self‑contained studio annexe and a two‑bedroom boathouse, the development provides a range of accommodation options for families, guests or commercial use.

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The principal dwelling features a spacious open‑plan reception area that flows into a contemporary kitchen, multiple bathrooms and a master suite with a private balcony and dressing area.

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Bi‑fold doors open onto a terrace that includes a hot tub, creating a seamless indoor‑outdoor living space suited to al fresco dining.

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On the ground floor, the studio annexe offers an open‑plan living and kitchen area, a separate sleeping zone and an en‑suite bathroom, making it suitable for extended family or short‑term guests.

A double garage provides secure parking for two cars, while additional on‑site parking spaces are available for residents and visitors.

The property’s most distinctive asset is the two‑bedroom boathouse, which has operated as a five‑star holiday let and is described as a lucrative business with strong repeat clientele and high occupancy rates.

According to the listing, the boathouse benefits from direct water access and includes modern amenities that cater to holidaymakers seeking a premium coastal experience.

Local property analysts note that the combination of residential space and a proven holiday‑let operation is relatively rare in the Tenby market, potentially appealing to investors as well as private buyers.

Tenby’s property market has seen steady demand in recent years, driven by its reputation as a tourist destination and its appeal to retirees seeking a seaside lifestyle.

Recent sales data indicate that homes with comparable size and amenities in the town have fetched prices ranging from £750,000 to £1.2 million, depending on location and condition.

The Heywood Lane house’s proximity to the town centre, coupled with its extensive facilities, positions it at the higher end of this price spectrum.

Potential buyers will need to consider the ongoing management of the boathouse’s holiday‑let operations, which may require licences, insurance and compliance with local tourism regulations.

Planning permission for the current layout was granted in the early 2020s, allowing the addition of the studio annexe and the conversion of the boathouse into a commercial accommodation unit.

Local authorities have highlighted the importance of maintaining the character of Tenby’s historic streets while supporting sustainable tourism growth.

Energy efficiency measures, including double‑glazed windows and upgraded heating systems, have been incorporated into the property, reflecting growing buyer interest in environmentally conscious homes.

While the house is offered for private sale, the inclusion of a revenue‑generating boathouse may attract interest from investors looking to expand their portfolio of holiday rentals in Pembrokeshire.

Viewings are scheduled by appointment, with interested parties advised to conduct thorough due diligence on the boathouse’s operational records and any associated licensing requirements.

The sale is expected to close within the next few months, subject to the buyer’s financing arrangements and any necessary regulatory approvals.