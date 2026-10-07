Late‑night sports bar licence applied for at former Cwmbran gym

Allstars (Taunton) Limited seeks permission to open a sports bar in the vacant Simply Gym unit, with extended hours on bank holidays and BST.

Photo credit: South Wales Argus

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 5:21 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A West Country hospitality firm has lodged a licence application to turn the long‑vacant former Simply Gym unit at Cwmbran Leisure into a late‑night sports bar.

Allstars (Taunton) Limited, which already operates sports‑bar venues in Exeter, Bristol and Weston‑super‑Mare, seeks permission from Torfaen County Borough Council to run the new premises at Units 6 and 7, Glyndwr Road, Cwmbran.

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The proposal outlines opening hours of 08:00 to 00:00 from Sunday to Wednesday and 08:00 to 01:00 from Thursday to Saturday, with the venue required to close 30 minutes after the end of service.

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On the day before any bank holiday Monday, the licence would allow licensed activities and closing times to be extended by an additional hour, and a similar one‑hour extension would apply on the day British Summer Time begins.

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Allstars describes the planned venue as a “best place for live sports and a serious game of snooker, pool or darts”, promising competition‑standard snooker tables, English and American pool tables, and top‑quality darts boards.

Patrons would be able to watch matches on a large screen and several subsidiary screens while food and drink are served at the bar.

The former gym has remained empty since the closure of Simply Gym, leaving a sizeable footprint of unused space within the Cwmbran Leisure complex.

Torfaen Licensing Authority has made the full application available for public inspection, and the deadline for written representations is 22 October 2026.

Under the Licensing Act 2003, it is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application, carrying a maximum fine on summary conviction.

Allstars (Taunton) Limited has not yet disclosed any partnership with local sports clubs, although the venue’s focus on indoor sports events and film screenings suggests a broader community‑oriented ambition.

The council’s licensing committee will consider the application alongside any objections or support received before reaching a decision.

Should the licence be granted, the venue would join a growing number of former leisure facilities across Wales that have been repurposed for hospitality use.

Local residents have previously expressed concern over the impact of late‑night licences on noise levels and traffic, but the council’s assessment will weigh these factors against potential economic benefits.

The proposal also includes provisions for music and film screenings, expanding the venue’s appeal beyond traditional sports bar fare.

Allstars (Taunton) Limited states that the new Cwmbran site will adhere to all licensing conditions, including the stipulated closing times and the one‑hour extensions linked to bank holidays and daylight‑saving changes.

Torfaen County Borough Council has not announced a timetable for its decision, but the application will be scrutinised in line with statutory licensing procedures.

Stakeholders are encouraged to submit their views before the 22 October deadline to ensure that community perspectives are reflected in the final ruling.