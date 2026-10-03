Powys council praised for economic progress in independent reviews

Independent assessments commend Powys County Council’s GROW strategy, business support and green projects as the county moves towards sustainable prosperity.

Photo credit: Business News Wales

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 3, 2026 at 8:26 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Independent reviews this week have praised Powys County Council’s ambitious push to grow the county’s economy, saying the strategy is beginning to deliver tangible benefits for businesses and residents.

Audit Wales highlighted the council’s clear grasp of the region’s economic challenges and commended a “strong and ambitious vision” to build a more prosperous, sustainable and inclusive economy.

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The Welsh Local Government Association’s Panel Performance Assessment echoed the sentiment, noting “notable progress in a relatively short period” as Powys refines a coherent, evidence‑based set of ambitions.

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Central to the praise is the council’s GROW strategy – a long‑term, place‑based plan that seeks to lift wages, sharpen skills, bolster thriving communities and improve environmental resilience.

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Since 2022, the council’s business support programmes have assisted 555 firms, helped launch or relocate 26 start‑ups and awarded capital grants to 16 businesses.

Officials claim the scheme generates an estimated £2.70 return to the Powys economy for every £1 invested, a ratio that underscores the perceived value of public funding.

Key projects cited by the reports include the emerging CymruTech Park, the Global Centre for Rail Excellence and a suite of renewable‑energy initiatives that aim to position Powys at the forefront of green innovation.

Partnerships such as Marches Forward, which is developing a proposed Environmental Investment Zone, are also seen as vital levers for long‑term growth.

The assessments stress that these investments are beginning to create the conditions for business expansion, job creation and increased private capital across the county.

Addressing long‑standing challenges, the council is working to support local enterprises, attract and retain young people, develop skills and strengthen community cohesion.

“These independent reports recognise the strong progress we have made in developing a clear vision for Powys’ economy and turning that ambition into action,” said Cllr Glyn Preston, Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys.

He added that the council is already seeing “real benefits through support for local businesses, investment in key sectors and major projects that will create jobs, develop skills and encourage further investment in our county.”

Preston continued, “This work is helping us build a stronger, fairer, greener Powys by creating opportunities for residents, supporting communities to thrive and ensuring businesses have the confidence to invest and grow here.”

The council reaffirmed its commitment to partner with stakeholders to deliver sustainable growth and lasting benefits for future generations.

Both reviews, while lauding progress, also flag areas for continued development as the GROW strategy rolls out, urging the council to maintain momentum and refine its evidence‑based approach.

Overall, the reports portray Powys as a “trusted and constructive partner” capable of uniting organisations, investment and local ambition to drive economic advancement.

With the council’s focus on inclusive, place‑based growth, the county appears poised to tackle its historic challenges and chart a more resilient economic future.