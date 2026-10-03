Industry leaders map five‑year plan for affordable homes in Wales

The meeting formed the Housing Editorial Board, the latest strand of Business News Wales’ INFORM initiative, which aims to unite industry leaders around the nation’s toughest economic and…

Photo credit: Business News Wales

✍️ By Cerys Jenkins (Business & Economy Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 3, 2026 at 8:26 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Senior figures from housing, energy, planning and professional services gathered at Aberthaw Power Station on Thursday to chart a five‑year plan for affordable homes in Wales.

The meeting formed the Housing Editorial Board, the latest strand of Business News Wales’ INFORM initiative, which aims to unite industry leaders around the nation’s toughest economic and social challenges.

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Chairing the session was Luke Takeuchi, Group Chief Executive of Beacon Cymru Group, who opened with a call for “clear, long‑term certainty” to unlock stalled development pipelines.

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Also present were Rhea Stevens, Head of Policy and External Affairs at Community Housing Cymru; Sara Faye, Head of Policy & Communications at Crisis Cymru; and Bethan Evans, Partner at Menzies LLP.

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Matthew Dicks, Chief Executive of Warm Wales, highlighted the need to retrofit existing stock while new builds progress.

Cerys Williams, Director of CIH Cymru, warned that “construction capacity is already stretched, and without decisive action the gap between demand and supply will widen.”

Mark Harris, Business Development Manager for Wales at E.ON, outlined how decarbonising new homes could be achieved through coordinated energy‑efficiency standards.

Rob Davies, Planning & Policy Advisor Wales at the Home Builders Federation, stressed the importance of aligning planning policy with infrastructure delivery.

Acting Engagement Director Wales at CITB also joined, underscoring the skills shortage that threatens to slow the building sector.

The board tackled a central question: what must Wales do over the next five years to increase affordable home delivery while creating healthier, more sustainable and resilient communities?

Panelists agreed that land availability remains a core bottleneck, with public land under‑utilised and private owners reluctant to release parcels without clear returns.

Funding mechanisms were scrutinised, with participants noting that Welsh Government grants, private capital and public‑land leverage must be synchronised to improve development viability.

“We need more affordable homes, but delivering them immediately brings us into conversations about planning, land, finance, infrastructure, construction capacity and skills,” said Business News Wales Managing Director Mark Powney.

He added that the existing housing stock also requires urgent attention, noting the “huge challenge around the homes we already have, how we improve them, make them warmer and more energy efficient, reduce costs for residents and ensure investment delivers genuine long‑term value.”

Infrastructure links were another focal point, with the board mapping where new homes should sit to maximise access to transport, employment and public services.

Participants argued that without coordinated investment in roads, rail and broadband, new estates risk becoming isolated and unsustainable.

Finance experts warned that rising construction costs and limited access to affordable credit could deter developers unless the Welsh Government provides clearer long‑term signals.

“Greater certainty would help housing associations, local authorities, developers and investors plan for future delivery,” said a representative from the Home Builders Federation.

The discussion also explored the role of energy providers, with E.ON’s Mark Harris urging that new builds incorporate renewable technologies from the design stage.

Warm Wales’ Matthew Dicks highlighted the potential of heat‑pump integration to cut carbon emissions while lowering household bills.

Legal perspectives from Menzies LLP’s Bethan Evans underscored the need for streamlined planning consent processes to avoid costly delays.

Community Housing Cymru’s Rhea Stevens called for stronger partnerships between local authorities and housing associations to align supply with genuine community needs.

In closing, Powney reflected that INFORM “gives us the opportunity to bring people with different perspectives and expertise into the same conversation, identify where the barriers really exist and then use our role as an independent media platform to turn that insight into evidence that can be shared more widely.”

The board’s findings will feed into Business News Wales’ ongoing coverage and the development of the INFORM evidence base, aiming to shape policy and investment decisions across Wales.

Stakeholders left the Aberthaw venue with a shared commitment to accelerate affordable housing delivery, improve existing homes and embed sustainability at the heart of Wales’ future communities.