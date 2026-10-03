Caerphilly Council eyes partnership on coal tip management

Council seeks deal with new Disused Tips Authority and joins national Centre of Excellence to boost safety of former mining sites.

Photo credit: Caerphilly Observer

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 3, 2026 at 7:17 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Caerphilly County Borough Council has signalled its intention to formalise a partnership with the newly‑created Disused Tips Authority (DTA) to oversee the safety and maintenance of former coal tips across the borough.

The move, outlined at a recent council meeting, aims to combine local expertise with the DTA’s wider regulatory framework, ensuring that disused tip sites are monitored under a consistent, national approach.

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Senior cabinet member Cllr Amanda McConnell explained that a formal agreement would give “clear accountability” and prevent the duplication of resources between the council and the DTA.

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“Overall, a formal agreement with the DTA – combined with the active engagement in the Centre of Excellence – would provide clarity over responsibilities, support effective use of resources, promote the sharing of best practice and help ensure the ongoing safety and wellbeing of communities across the county borough,” she said.

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The DTA, a public body set up to supervise the safety of former mining and industrial tips throughout Wales, will be led by former Caerphilly chief executive Christina Harrhy.

Its remit includes the assessment, monitoring and management of disused tip sites, a task that has grown in urgency following a series of high‑profile incidents on unstable tip piles elsewhere in the country.

By joining the DTA’s framework, Caerphilly hopes to benefit from a nationally consistent methodology while retaining ownership of its own tip sites.

“Joining the initiative would help foster innovation, consistency and continuous improvement in tip safety management, strengthening resilience and safeguarding communities throughout the county borough,” Cllr McConnell added in response to a query from Cllr Kevin Etheridge.

The council’s preferred route is a formal agreement that would delegate inspection and monitoring duties to the DTA, allowing the council to focus its own staff on strategic oversight rather than routine checks.

Such an arrangement is expected to streamline reporting lines, with the DTA providing regular safety assessments and the council maintaining ultimate decision‑making authority.

Local residents have long expressed concerns over the stability of former coal tips that dot the landscape, many of which sit close to housing estates and schools.

“Our priority is to protect people’s lives and property,” Cllr McConnell said, underscoring the council’s commitment to proactive risk management.

The proposed national Centre of Excellence, still in the planning stages, is intended to act as a hub for sharing best practice, research and training on tip safety across Wales.

Participation would give Caerphilly Council a voice in shaping standards and accessing specialist expertise that could be applied to its own sites.

Council officials anticipate that the Centre will also facilitate joint funding opportunities for remediation projects, reducing the financial burden on individual authorities.

“Actively participating in the Centre of Excellence will enable us to stay at the forefront of tip safety innovation,” Cllr McConnell noted.

While the DTA is set to begin operations later this year, the council aims to have a partnership agreement in place before the new body’s first round of inspections.

Stakeholders, including local community groups and landowners, have been consulted throughout the process, with feedback indicating broad support for a coordinated, Wales‑wide approach.

Environmental regulators have welcomed the council’s proactive stance, highlighting the importance of consistent monitoring to prevent landslides and water contamination.

Should the partnership proceed as planned, Caerphilly will join a growing list of authorities that have opted into the DTA’s framework, signalling a shift towards unified tip management across the nation.

In the meantime, the council will continue its own routine inspections, ensuring that any immediate hazards are addressed while the formal agreement is finalised.

“We are committed to safeguarding our communities now and into the future,” Cllr McConnell concluded, reaffirming the council’s dedication to a collaborative, safety‑first strategy.

With the DTA’s launch on the horizon, Caerphilly’s approach may set a benchmark for other Welsh councils grappling with the legacy of the coal mining era.

By aligning local knowledge with national oversight, the council hopes to turn a historically hazardous landscape into a model of modern safety and resilience.

Residents can expect regular updates as the partnership progresses, with the council pledging transparency throughout the implementation phase.

Ultimately, the collaboration aims to protect lives, preserve the environment and provide peace of mind for the people of Caerphilly.