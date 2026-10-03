Caerphilly cleaning programme leaves some wards behind

Council leader warns uneven uptake of the Cleaning and Greening scheme could see parts of Caerphilly miss vital public‑space upgrades.

Photo credit: Caerphilly Observer

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 3, 2026 at 6:21 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Caerphilly County Borough’s expanded Cleaning and Greening programme is delivering a surge of requests, yet some wards risk being left behind.

Council leader Cllr Jamie Pritchard told a recent council meeting that 344 requests have been lodged since the scheme opened in April.

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The initiative, designed to lift the “look and feel” of the borough, lets elected members nominate sites for fly‑tipping clearance, graffiti removal and road‑sweeping.

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“While the overall figure is quite pleasing, I do have to report the number of requests submitted by each ward can differ considerably,” Cllr Pritchard said.

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He added that certain wards are receiving multiple requests while “other wards where councillors are not really engaging with the process.”

The disparity, he warned, could mean that some communities miss out on vital improvements to their streets and parks.

In response, the leader urged every councillor to submit nominations, stressing that the process was built to give elected members greater control over their local environment.

“I’d like to encourage all councillors to submit requests, as this process has been designed to put elected members more in control in their wards,” he said.

Funding for the scheme has been doubled this year, a move the council hopes will ensure equal opportunities for cleaning public spaces across the entire borough.

That increase follows a period of heightened public concern over litter, illegal dumping and vandalism in residential areas.

Local residents have long complained that fly‑tipping sites become magnets for further anti‑social behaviour, while graffiti scars can deter investment.

By targeting these issues, the programme aims to create a cleaner, safer ambience that benefits both households and businesses.

However, the success of the plan hinges on the knowledge of ward representatives, who are expected to flag problem spots.

“We have extensively publicised to all the elected members how they can make requests for areas and they want to be improved,” Cllr Pritchard explained.

He thanked the councillors who have engaged over the past six months, noting that their input has already shaped a number of high‑impact projects.

Among the early wins are the removal of three illegal dumping sites in the Rhymney Valley and a coordinated graffiti‑cleaning effort in the town centre of Bargoed.

Road‑sweeping crews have also been deployed to clear debris from the A469, improving visibility for motorists and cyclists alike.

Yet the leader cautioned that without broader participation, the programme’s reach could remain patchy.

“If we do not hear from every ward, the benefits will be uneven and some neighbourhoods will continue to suffer,” he warned.

Community groups have echoed the council’s concerns, urging residents to alert their representatives to any neglected corners.

One local volunteer, who asked to remain unnamed, said the new funding offers a rare chance to tackle long‑standing litter hotspots.

He noted that previous attempts to address fly‑tipping often stalled due to limited resources.

The council’s decision to double the budget reflects a broader commitment to environmental stewardship across Wales.

Caerphilly’s neighbours, such as the neighbouring boroughs of Merthyr Tydfil and Rhondda Cynon Taf, have launched similar schemes, prompting a regional push for cleaner streets.

Analysts suggest that the heightened focus on public‑space maintenance could also support the Welsh Government’s ambition to reduce litter by 30 % by 2028.

For councillors yet to submit a request, the deadline for the current round remains open until the end of the month.

Officials have promised a streamlined online portal to make the nomination process quicker and more transparent.

Should the council achieve full participation, the expanded programme could set a benchmark for other local authorities seeking to empower elected members in environmental matters.

In the meantime, residents are encouraged to keep an eye on council communications and report any issues that threaten the cleanliness of their neighbourhoods.

The council will review the distribution of requests at its next quarterly meeting, with a view to reallocating resources where gaps are identified.

“Our aim is to ensure no part of Caerphilly is left behind,” Cllr Pritchard affirmed, before concluding the session.