Overseas quota rises for The Hundred 2027

The Hundred opens its 2027 retention window, expands squads to 19 and lifts overseas slots to five, giving stars like du Plessis a new chance.

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 20, 2026 at 5:31 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The Hundred’s 2027 retention window has opened, and the competition will allow five overseas players in a squad – up from four – with four permitted in the playing XI. The change gives high‑profile overseas stars who missed the 2026 auction a stronger chance of securing contracts.

The window began on 19 October 2026 and will close on 15 January 2027. During this period each of the eight men’s and women’s franchises may announce retained players at any time, giving clubs flexibility to lock in talent before the direct‑signing phase.

Each squad can retain up to 16 players, and any retained player will continue on the salary agreed for the 2026 season. This ensures financial continuity for both the athlete and the franchise as they plan for the upcoming campaign.

Teams are permitted to retain any player signed at the 2026 auction, even if injury or unavailability prevented participation in that season. Replacement players who featured in at least two matches in 2026 are also eligible for retention.

Players selected in the 2026 Vitality Wildcard Draft may be kept at their base price or on an increased salary for 2027, but they will no longer count as wildcards if retained. This rule gives clubs the option to secure emerging talent without sacrificing future wildcard flexibility.

Any player not retained remains eligible for direct signing between 20 January and 3 February 2027, or can enter the auction scheduled for early March. Unretained athletes may also be approached by a different franchise during the direct‑signing window.

During the direct‑signing period, each franchise may make up to four signings provided there is space in the squad, with a maximum of two domestic and two overseas players. This mirrors the 2026 framework but operates alongside the expanded overseas quota.

Squad sizes have been increased for 2027, with a minimum of 16 and a maximum of 19 players permitted. The rise in overseas slots – from four to five in the overall squad and from three to four in the XI – is optional, allowing teams to decide whether to utilise the additional overseas slot.

The expanded overseas allowance is expected to attract marquee names who were left out of the 2026 auction. South African batsman Faf du Plessis, Pakistan’s all‑rounder Shadab Khan and New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell are among those cited as likely to benefit from the new quota.

These players missed the 2026 auction but could now be signed directly or entered into the March auction, giving franchises greater flexibility to bolster their line‑ups with proven international talent.

Franchises that opt for the extra overseas slot may enhance their strategic depth, especially in the fast‑paced, 100‑ball format. The ability to field four overseas players in the XI could reshape team compositions and influence tactical approaches across the season.

The Hundred’s auction will take place in early March 2027, with the exact date to be confirmed. Teams will finalise their squads after the auction, completing the roster ahead of the competition’s launch later in the summer.

With the retention and direct‑signing windows now closed, clubs will turn their attention to the upcoming auction, where the expanded overseas quota will be a key factor in bidding strategies. The new regulations promise a more diverse and competitive tournament for the 2027 season.