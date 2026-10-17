UK troops to join French, German forces in Poland drill

Defence secretary confirms British participation in a major NATO exercise in Poland, as US president refuses to label Putin the war’s initiator.

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✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 17, 2026 at 8:50 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Britain will deploy troops to a large‑scale NATO exercise in Poland next month, joining French and German forces as part of a “major exercise” aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s security guarantees after the conflict ends.

Defence secretary Wes Streeting announced the plan during his first overseas visit as minister, speaking to reporters in Washington.

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“Ukraine is the front line for freedom everywhere, and it’s absolutely vital that they prevail against Putin’s aggression.” We’re planning for the peace and freedom we want to see through our leadership of the coalition of the willing.

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The drill will involve at least 1,500 personnel drawn from the United Kingdom, France and Germany, alongside Polish units.

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Organisers say the wargame will simulate the movement of troops, food and fuel, rehearsing the logistics that would be required to sustain a post‑conflict Ukraine.

The exercise was agreed at the “coalition of the willing” summit held in July, where NATO allies pledged to enhance joint readiness and to demonstrate a united front against further aggression.

Streeting’s comments come as the United States, under President Donald Trump, has refrained from explicitly naming Russian President Vladimir Putin as the initiator of the war.

When pressed on the issue, the president declined to confirm Putin’s responsibility, instead offering vague assurances that “the details” would be released in due course.

Trump also dismissed claims that the United States had interfered with Ukraine’s Starlink satellite communications, a system the Ukrainian military relies on for battlefield connectivity.

“We didn’t do that.”

In a separate statement, the president said his priority was simply to see the war end, adding, “But I don’t care anything except for one.” I want that war ended.”

Earlier on Saturday, Trump signed an executive order that temporarily halted a new sanctions package targeting the Russian economy, describing the pause as being in the United States’ national interest.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has accused the United States of limiting the supply of Starlink terminals to Kyiv, a charge the White House has denied.

Despite the diplomatic friction, NATO members remain united in condemning the Kremlin’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and in supporting Kyiv’s defence.

British officials stress that the upcoming Polish exercise is not a combat operation but a training programme designed to ensure allied forces can provide rapid assistance should a post‑war reconstruction phase commence.

Polish authorities have welcomed the participation of British, French and German troops, describing the drill as a clear signal of solidarity with Ukraine and a deterrent to further Russian escalation.

The exercise will test interoperability among the three nations’ armed forces, focusing on joint command structures, supply chain resilience and the coordination of air, land and sea assets.

Analysts note that the presence of thousands of NATO personnel on Polish soil underscores the alliance’s commitment to Eastern Europe’s security architecture, even as political tensions flare in Washington.

Streeting concluded that the United Kingdom will continue to lead “the coalition of the willing” in providing the training and resources Ukraine will need once hostilities cease.