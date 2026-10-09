£16.7m Funding Secures 98 Affordable Homes in South Wales

Valleys to Coast Group wins £16.7m to deliver 98 affordable homes across Llanilid, City Farm, Old Drill Hall and Ewenny Road, boosting housing supply along the M4 corridor.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Cerys Jenkins (Business & Economy Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 9, 2026 at 8:00 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Valleys to Coast Group has secured £16.7 million in grant funding to deliver 98 affordable homes across four schemes in south Wales.

The cash will be used to purchase newly built properties in Llanilid, Rhondda Cynon Taf, and to support developments at City Farm, the Old Drill Hall and Ewenny Road.

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The largest tranche, £6.6 million, is earmarked for the acquisition of 42 homes at Llanilid, with hand‑over dates set between October 2026 and January 2027.

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Buying the homes ready for occupation allows the association to make them available sooner than projects that require it to oversee construction from the ground up.

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A further £3.7 million will fund 23 homes at City Farm, where construction is slated to begin in late November or December, with completion targeted for spring 2028.

The Old Drill Hall site has received £3.4 million for 18 homes; work started this autumn and hand‑over is also forecast for spring 2028.

At Ewenny Road, £3 million will underwrite the first phase of 15 homes, with staged hand‑overs expected from 2027 onward.

James Griffiths, managing director of development and regeneration at Valleys to Coast, said: “Coming off the back of launching our Corporate Plan 2026–2031, securing this £16.7 million allocation shows that our growth ambitions are already delivering tangible results for South Wales.”

He added: “Whether it’s rapidly handing over turnkey homes at Llanilid or regenerating iconic local sites like the Old Drill Hall and City Farm, these 98 properties represent our strategy in action, building safe, warm homes that provide the foundation for communities to thrive for generations.”

The schemes form part of the association’s broader plan to increase housing delivery along the M4 corridor and to expand its development activity.

Valleys to Coast intends to use its development arm, Sylfaen, to bring disused sites back into use and to build homes that meet net‑zero carbon standards.

First properties are expected to be handed over this autumn, while construction on the remaining schemes will continue through to spring 2028.

The funding announcement follows the launch of the group’s five‑year corporate plan, which outlines its approach to new development and investment in local communities.

Established in 2003, Valleys to Coast was Wales’ first housing association formed through a large‑scale voluntary transfer of council‑owned homes.

Today the association provides more than 6,000 affordable homes across Bridgend and Rhondda Cynon Taf, alongside a portfolio of commercial properties and leasehold flats.

By securing the £16.7 million grant, the group aims to accelerate its delivery timetable and to address the pressing need for affordable, high‑quality housing in the region.