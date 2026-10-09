Video game jazz night hits Swansea city centre

Jazz quartet reimagines classic game soundtracks at Down By Here on Oct 11, blending gaming and live improvisation.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 9, 2026 at 7:10 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A south‑Wales jazz quartet will turn Swansea’s city centre into a retro‑gaming soundscape this Sunday.

Amelia Jones and the Iridium Collective are set to stage a Video Game Music Night at Down By Here on High Street.

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The event begins at 7pm on 11 October and promises jazz‑styled renditions of some of the most recognisable game themes.

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Audiences can expect familiar melodies from titles such as Mario Kart, Monster Hunter, Donkey Kong, Final Fantasy and Street Fighter.

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Rather than simply replaying the original scores, the quartet will reinterpret the pieces with improvisation and live musicianship.

Saxophonist Deborah Glenister explained that the idea grew from the band’s own love of gaming and requests from local students.

She added that the expanding ambition of video‑game soundtracks has helped the genre gain its own musical identity.

That method means listeners will hear beloved themes reshaped by jazz chords and spontaneous solos.

The Iridium Collective has built a reputation for blending classic repertoire with contemporary influences.

By applying that ethos to video‑game music, the group hopes to bridge two enthusiastic communities.

Jazz fans will encounter a fresh take on familiar tunes, while gamers may discover the improvisational depth of live jazz.

Down By Here, a popular venue on Swansea High Street, has hosted a range of eclectic performances in recent months.

Its intimate setting is suited to the quartet’s dynamic arrangements, allowing each instrument to shine.

The programme includes a selection of upbeat racing tracks, epic fantasy scores and iconic arcade motifs.

Each piece will be introduced by the musicians, offering brief context before the improvisation begins.

Tickets are priced at £7 and can be secured through the venue’s website.

Organisers anticipate a lively crowd, noting that similar themed nights have drawn both music lovers and gaming enthusiasts.

Local schools have expressed interest, with music teachers highlighting the educational value of genre‑crossing performances.

“It’s a great way to show students how music can evolve and adapt,” a teacher from a nearby academy commented.

The event forms part of a broader trend of video‑game music being celebrated in concert halls and clubs across the UK.

Recent festivals have featured orchestral versions of game scores, signalling growing mainstream acceptance.

In Swansea, the Iridium Collective’s night adds a jazz‑focused flavour to that movement.

Organisers hope the performance will encourage further collaborations between local musicians and the gaming community.

City officials have praised the initiative for its cultural contribution and potential to boost evening footfall in the High Street area.

“Events like this enrich our city’s nightlife and showcase the creativity of our local artists,” a council spokesperson said.

With the weekend’s weather forecast predicting mild temperatures, the outdoor ambience around the venue is expected to complement the indoor show.

Patrons will be able to enjoy the performance before heading to nearby cafés and restaurants that remain open late.

The Iridium Collective’s setlist will be curated to balance high‑energy tracks with more lyrical pieces, ensuring a varied listening experience.

Fans of the original game soundtracks are encouraged to listen for subtle nods to the source material amidst the jazz improvisations.

After the main programme, the quartet plans a brief Q&A session, allowing the audience to ask about the arrangements and the challenges of adapting electronic scores to acoustic instruments.

Overall, the Video Game Music Night aims to celebrate the artistic merit of both jazz and interactive entertainment.

It marks another milestone in Swansea’s growing reputation as a hub for innovative cultural events.