New chair leads Powys health and care partnership

Rhiannon Beaumont‑Wood, currently vice‑chair of Powys Teaching Health Board, was formally endorsed as chair at a board meeting on 23 September.

Photo credit: County Times

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 9, 2026 at 6:00 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A new chair has been appointed to steer the Powys Regional Partnership Board, the body that coordinates health, social care and wellbeing services across the county.

Rhiannon Beaumont‑Wood, currently vice‑chair of Powys Teaching Health Board, was formally endorsed as chair at a board meeting on 23 September.

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The Regional Partnership Board brings together Powys County Council, Powys Teaching Health Board, third‑sector representatives, housing partners, care providers and carers to improve services through joint working.

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Beaumont‑Wood said she was “very much looking forward to working with Councillor Pete Roberts, Gary Mitchell, and the wider Regional Partnership Board as we continue to take forward the partnership agenda and future decisions, with a clear focus on improving outcomes and experiences for the people of Powys”.

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She added that “the strength of the board lies in the knowledge, commitment, and experience of its members”.

“By continuing to build on our strong partnership culture, we can work together to address the challenges ahead and ensure that health, social care, and wellbeing services across Powys meet the needs of our communities”, she continued.

Beaumont‑Wood also paid tribute to her predecessor, noting, “I would also like to thank Carl Cooper for the leadership, stability, and support he has provided to the board over the past four years”.

She highlighted that “he has helped establish strong foundations for partnership working and I look forward to building on that work as we continue to collaborate for the benefit of Powys residents”.

The board’s leadership team includes Co‑Vice Chairs Councillor Pete Roberts, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a Caring Powys, and Gary Mitchell, chair of the Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations’ Board of Trustees.

Powys Teaching Health Board, which oversees the county’s NHS services, will continue to work closely with the partnership to align clinical priorities with social care initiatives.

Powys County Council, responsible for local authority services, will use the board to coordinate housing and community support programmes that intersect with health provision.

Third‑sector partners, represented through the Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations, bring a network of charities and community groups into the decision‑making process.

Housing partners will contribute insight on how accommodation and home‑based care can be integrated to reduce pressure on acute services.

Care providers and carers themselves sit on the board, ensuring that frontline perspectives shape policy and resource allocation.

The Regional Partnership Board was established to break down silos between health and social care, a long‑standing challenge in rural Wales.

Its remit includes developing joint strategies, sharing data, and co‑commissioning services that span medical, social and community domains.

Beaumont‑Wood’s appointment comes as the Welsh Government pushes for greater integration of health and social care across the nation.

Stakeholders expect the board to deliver measurable improvements in patient experience, reduced hospital admissions and more coordinated support for vulnerable residents.

With a clear mandate and a leadership team drawn from both health and local government, the Powys Regional Partnership Board aims to translate its collaborative ethos into tangible outcomes for the county’s 130,000 inhabitants.

The board will meet quarterly, with additional working groups convened to address specific issues such as mental health, elder care and rural transport to services.

Beaumont‑Wood’s experience on the teaching health board is seen as a valuable asset in aligning educational, clinical and community priorities under the partnership’s umbrella.

As the new chair, she will chair meetings, set strategic direction and act as the public face of the board’s initiatives.

Stakeholders and residents alike will be watching closely to see how the partnership’s plans translate into everyday improvements for Powys communities.