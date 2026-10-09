Aberystwyth Town Council rejects private garden donation

Council turns down a public offer to restore Castle Gardens, citing event use and ongoing Transforming Towns improvements worth £96,000.

Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 9, 2026 at 6:00 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Aberystwyth Town Council has turned down a private offer to fund the restoration of the historic gardens surrounding Aberystwyth Castle.

The proposal, put forward by an unnamed member of the public, aimed to re‑introduce period planting schemes, including rose beds, to recreate the castle’s former appearance.

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Town councillors first heard the offer at the General Management Committee meeting in September, where a recommendation was made to accept the donation and explore design options.

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That recommendation was taken forward to the full council on 28 September, but members voted against accepting the private funding.

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In the meeting, councillors thanked the donor for what they described as a generous proposal before explaining why the plan could not proceed.

They argued the Castle Grounds serve a wide range of events and community activities, and that preserving open space is essential for those uses.

“The Castle Grounds are used for a range of events and other activities,” a councillor said, underscoring the need for flexibility in the site’s management.

Council members also stressed that any private contribution should support a project decided by the council, rather than allowing the donor to dictate the future use of the land.

Consequently, the council resolved to write to the benefactor, expressing gratitude while outlining why the garden scheme would interfere with the area’s existing functions.

The decision arrives as Aberystwyth’s wider “Transforming Towns” programme already earmarks improvements for the Castle Gardens.

Those works, approved earlier in the year, include the installation of festoon lighting, new planters, gazebos and additional information boards across the town.

The broader scheme is budgeted at approximately £96,000 and is intended to enhance public spaces without compromising their multi‑use character.

Aberystwyth Town Council assumed responsibility for maintaining the Castle Grounds, alongside several other green spaces, from Ceredigion County Council in November 2024.

Since taking over, the council has been reviewing how best to balance heritage preservation with the practical needs of residents and visitors.

While the rejected donation would have funded a specific historic garden restoration, officials maintain that any development must align with the council’s strategic priorities.

“Any private donation towards the site should contribute to a project determined by the council,” a councillor explained, reinforcing the principle of public oversight.

The council’s stance reflects a broader trend of local authorities scrutinising private offers to ensure they fit within community plans.

Stakeholders, including local heritage groups, have welcomed the transparency of the decision‑making process.

They note that the Transforming Towns improvements already promise a refreshed, accessible environment for both tourists and locals.

By rejecting the garden proposal, the council aims to safeguard the Castle Grounds as a versatile venue for festivals, markets and cultural events.

The forthcoming letter to the donor will thank them for their generosity while clarifying the council’s commitment to preserving open space for public use.

Aberystwyth residents can expect the scheduled enhancements to proceed later this year, reinforcing the town’s investment in its historic heart.