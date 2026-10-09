Senedd backs review of Wales funding formula

Finance Minister Elin Jones, who also represents Ceredigion Penfro, told the chamber on Tuesday, 6 October, that the debate was about ensuring Wales receives the funding and fiscal flexibility…

Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 9, 2026 at 1:00 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The Senedd has voted to launch a cross‑party review of the Barnett Formula that determines Wales’s block grant from the UK Treasury. A motion tabled jointly by Plaid Cymru MS Heledd Fychan and Labour MS Lynne Neagle called for an overhaul of the 46‑year‑old funding mechanism, the removal of restrictions on the Wales Reserve and reaffirmed support for the £14 billion pledged for Welsh rail infrastructure.

Finance Minister Elin Jones, who also represents Ceredigion Penfro, told the chamber on Tuesday, 6 October, that the debate was about ensuring Wales receives the funding and fiscal flexibility required “to deliver for communities across the country, for every postcode”. She described the proposals as “practical, achievable steps” to strengthen the Welsh economy and protect public services.

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Reform’s shadow finance spokesperson Cai Parry‑Jones dismissed the motion as a low‑priority distraction for voters. “What really is the point of tabling this motion today and taking up an hour of Welsh taxpayers’ time?”

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The motion was co‑tabled by the Plaid Cymru government and its little helpers, in a spectacular reversal of roles, Welsh Labour. So, unless there is some kind of revolt going to happen on the back benches, we already know what the outcome will be.”

Parry‑Jones also criticised the “utter vagueness” of the motion, urging the Welsh Government to “name them, cost them and explain the safeguards”.

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Welsh Labour MS Huw Thomas, the party’s finance spokesperson, reiterated Labour’s long‑standing push for greater funding and devolved powers. “We know that the Scottish Government continues to evade demands for a system based on need, so I think the Welsh Government has a key role in making the case to secure an agreement across the nations of the UK.”

Thomas said any reform must be agreed by all four UK nations, underscoring the need for a coordinated approach.

Conservative MS Sam Rowlands warned that the Barnett Formula is “beyond its shelf life” after more than four decades of use. “It is reasonable to ask after all these years whether the Barnett formula remains the right mechanism for funding the different parts of the UK,” he said.

Rowlands added that any new system must be evidence‑based, fair, transparent and reflective of Wales’s needs without jeopardising existing funding streams.

The Barnett Formula, introduced in 1979 as a temporary measure, has been the basis for calculating the UK Government’s expenditure in Wales for 46 years. Last year, Senedd members unanimously called for a fairer funding formula, laying the groundwork for today’s motion.

The cross‑party proposal was passed with 59 votes in favour and 31 against, signalling broad parliamentary support for a review. Supporters argue that the current arrangement does not adequately reflect Wales’s demographic changes, economic challenges or the devolved powers already exercised by the Welsh Government.

Opponents caution that altering the formula could create fiscal uncertainty for the UK Treasury and potentially affect funding for other devolved administrations. Welsh Government officials have indicated they will commission an independent analysis of the formula’s impact on public services and regional development.

Stakeholders from health, education and transport sectors are expected to submit evidence during the forthcoming consultation period. The Senedd’s decision comes amid wider UK debates on fiscal devolution, with Scotland and Northern Ireland also pressing for reforms to their own funding arrangements.

Analysts note that a revised formula could reshape the balance of public spending across the United Kingdom, but the timeline for any change remains uncertain. For now, the motion sets a formal parliamentary mandate for the Welsh Government to explore alternatives and present recommendations to the UK Treasury.

The outcome of that process will determine whether Wales moves towards a needs‑based funding model or retains the status quo.