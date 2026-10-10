Free life‑skills, English and maths classes launch in Tenby

The centre, situated beside the town library on Greenhill Avenue, provides a familiar community hub where learners can attend without travelling far.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Catrin Hughes (Senior Education & Family Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 10, 2026 at 1:05 am 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Free weekly life‑skills, English and maths sessions have opened at Tenby Community Learning Centre, offering adults practical support, confidence‑building and the chance to earn recognised qualifications.

The centre, situated beside the town library on Greenhill Avenue, provides a familiar community hub where learners can attend without travelling far.

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Learning Pembrokeshire runs a life‑skills class for adults with additional learning needs every Wednesday from 1 pm to 3 pm during term time.

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Each session focuses on practical activities and problem‑solving exercises, with the current half‑term theme centred on teamwork, communication and social confidence.

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Carers are welcome to join, allowing families to engage together and reinforce learning in a relaxed environment.

Newcomers can attend without committing to a lengthy course, meaning they may try a single session before deciding to continue.

The programme aims to equip participants with everyday skills that can be applied at home, in the community and, where relevant, in the workplace.

Separate free English and maths classes also run on Wednesdays, from 6 pm to 8 pm, in the same building.

These lessons target adults who have not achieved a GCSE grade C (or grade 4 and above) in English or maths, providing a pathway to formal qualifications.

Tutors adapt to a range of ability levels, offering personalised support that helps learners set and reach individual goals.

The courses may appeal to parents seeking to assist their children with homework, to job‑seekers wishing to strengthen their CVs, and to anyone returning to education after a break.

Anyone interested in joining a class or checking availability can call Learning Pembrokeshire on 0808 100 3302 for further information.

The venue’s proximity to the library means participants also have easy access to additional resources and a quiet space for study.

A photograph of adult learners in Pembrokeshire accompanies the story, illustrating the community’s commitment to lifelong learning.

These free sessions reflect a broader effort to enhance adult education across the county, providing vital skills that support personal development and employability.