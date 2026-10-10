Former apprentices buy Aberdare garage, securing its future

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Cerys Jenkins (Business & Economy Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 10, 2026 at 1:25 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Two former apprentices have secured the future of the garage where they began their careers by purchasing the premises outright. Alex Sage and Carl Adams took over Motomec in Aberdare in 2022, completing a management buyout from founder Eddie Hawkins with backing from the Development Bank of Wales.

Motomec, a motor servicing and repair business established by Hawkins in 1987, now belongs to the duo who started as apprentices on its shop floor. The purchase was financed with a six‑figure loan from the Development Bank, part of the £500 million Wales Flexible Investment Fund.

Advertisement

The fund, funded by the Welsh Government, provides finance ranging from £25,000 to £10 million with terms of up to 15 years, offering both loans and equity investment. Since the 2022 buyout, Sage and Adams have increased turnover and profitability, building up financial reserves that made the acquisition possible.

Advertisement

Owning the premises gives the directors greater control over the business’s future and underpins plans to expand services across the Cynon Valley and beyond. Motomec now holds vehicle maintenance contracts with major organisations such as Tesco, BT, Co‑op Funeralcare and the RAC.

Advertisement

“Buying the premises is an important milestone for us and gives us real confidence in the future of the business,” Sage said. “Without the support we received from the Development Bank of Wales, this would not have been possible.”

He added that when Hawkins announced his retirement, there was a genuine risk the garage could have vanished.

“When Eddie was looking to retire, there was a real risk that the business could have disappeared altogether.” Instead, we have been able to protect the business and continue supporting local jobs.”

Sage thanked customers for their loyalty, noting that continued patronage helped put the company in a position to make the purchase.

Jill Allen, a portfolio officer at the Development Bank of Wales, praised the directors for building on Hawkins’s strong foundations. “Alex and Carl have built on the strong foundations established by Eddie Hawkins and have shown a clear commitment to their customers, their workforce and the local community.”

She highlighted the continued growth and robust financial position achieved since the 2022 acquisition.

“Since acquiring the business in 2022, they have achieved continued growth and maintained a strong financial position.”

The acquisition marks the first time the garage’s premises have changed hands since Hawkins opened the doors in the late 1980s. Local councillors welcomed the news, saying the move safeguards jobs in an area where manufacturing and automotive services are key employers.

Employees, many of whom have been with Motomec for over a decade, expressed relief that the business will remain under familiar leadership. “It feels good to know the place we’ve built our careers in is staying in local hands,” one mechanic said.

Industry analysts note that the deal reflects a broader trend of apprentices rising to ownership roles within the Welsh SME sector. Access to patient capital from the Development Bank has been cited as a catalyst for such transitions, encouraging long‑term investment in regional enterprises.

Motomec’s expansion plans include upgrading workshop facilities and extending its contract portfolio to additional corporate clients. The directors intend to reinvest a portion of the loan proceeds into modern diagnostic equipment and staff training programmes.

Such upgrades aim to reduce vehicle downtime for customers and enhance the garage’s competitive edge in the South Wales market. Local suppliers also stand to benefit, as the garage’s increased purchasing power could boost demand for parts and consumables.

Community groups have praised the purchase as a sign of confidence in Aberdare’s economic resilience. “Keeping businesses like Motomec thriving is vital for the vitality of our town,” a representative from a local business association remarked.

The Development Bank’s involvement underscores its commitment to supporting Welsh businesses that generate employment and contribute to regional growth. With the premises now owned, Sage and Adams are positioned to make strategic decisions without the constraints of a landlord.

They plan to explore additional service offerings, including fleet management solutions for local enterprises. The acquisition also secures the site for future generations of apprentices, ensuring a training ground for skilled technicians.

“Our hope is that the next cohort of apprentices will see a clear pathway from learning to ownership,” Sage said. Motomec’s story illustrates how targeted financial support and a clear succession plan can preserve vital local businesses.

As the garage embarks on its next chapter, the focus remains on delivering reliable vehicle care while sustaining jobs in the heart of the Cynon Valley.